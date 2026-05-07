AAGC Continues to Grow!

LAS VEGAS, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All American Gold Corp. (OTC: AAGC) is excited to update the public about the Company’s newest acquisition in the Franchise Industry.

Hollywood Star Cuts (A Family Hair Cut and Salon Operator) and All American Gold Corp. (AAGC) is currently finalized an agreement to acquire 100% of a Casual Food Service Company (the name of the Food Service Company is being kept confidential until negotiations have been finalized).

The Casual Food Service Company currently operates multiple locations in Florida and has the potential of rapidly growing through Hollywood Star Cut’s proven Franchise Model.

In early April 2026, AAGC’s management began negotiating with the ownership group of the Food Service Company. One of the Owners of the Food Service Company is currently a shareholder of AAGC. The Ownership Group was introduced to AAGC by a common industry ally that believes a partnership or an acquisition would be profoundly beneficial to both entities and shareholders of AAGC.

On May 1, 2026, AAGC and the Ownership Group of the Food Service Company signed a Letter of Intent to proceed with a complete acquisition. It is now the intention of AAGC to acquire 100% of the Food Service Company.

On May 4, 2026, The Ownership Group provided the management of AAGC all financial records pertaining to the operations of the Food Service Company. They also provided copies of the leases, employment contracts and copies of invoices from pertinent suppliers. AAGC has contracted with a law firm to review all relevant documents.

AAGC and the Ownership group of the Food Service Company have set a deadline of 60 days to complete and close the acquisition, although both parties believe the conclusion of the acquisition will be completed much sooner than that.

According to the financial documents supplied to AAGC, the Casual Food Service Company compiled just over $1,100,000 in total revenue, with a net profit margin of roughly 10.5% in calendar year 2025.

AAGC’s management believes growth potential is unlimited with the utilization of Hollywood Star Cut’s proven Franchise Program. It will be the objective of AAGC to develop Franchises of the Food Service Company in many of the same areas that Hollywood Star Cuts are developed and are currently being developed.

Once the acquisition is completed, It will be the goal of AAGC to solidify the existing locations and develop as many as 10 Franchise locations within the following 12 calendar months. Some current Hollywood Star Cuts Franchisees have already expressed interest into diversifying into the Food Service Industry as well.

This fits perfectly with the long-term goal of AAGC developing into a Master Franchise Company controlling multiple types of Franchise businesses with Hollywood Star Cuts being the “bedrock” of the organization.

On Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9, AAGC management will be in Florida discussing final steps with the Food Service Company and developing a game plan to proceed quickly and complete the acquisition. The acquisition will be structured in such a way that is very positive for the current shareholders of AAGC. The management of AAGC believes that the added revenue along with the added growth will provide an increase in the immediate and long-term value of AAGC and its shareholders.

The Company also anticipates providing additional updates in the near future regarding the continued expansion of Hollywood Star Cuts franchise operations, new location development, and ongoing product rollout initiatives.

Hollywood Star Cuts is a Full-Service Family Hair and Beauty Salon with Tanning available at many locations. Hollywood Star Cuts is a “Themed” Beauty/Tanning Salon where the customer is treated like a “Movie Star”, and where they are the “Star of the Show”! Hollywood Star Cuts currently operates multiple Corporate owned locations in the greater Boise area and is developing Franchise locations across The United States and the United Kingdom concentrating in the Florida, Utah, Texas and the Nevada regions.

Hollywood Star Cuts utilizes the Company’s “Mega Production Studio” in Boise Idaho to train future franchise operators in the vision of creating an environment where the customer knows they are the “Star of the Show”!

The “Mega Production Studio” encompasses everything possible with all Hollywood Star Cuts models. The Mega Production Studio consists of 8 Hair-Care stations, 2 Nail-Care stations, a separate room for Tanning with a Tanning Booth and a Tanning Bed and a separate room with 2 Esthetician and Skin-Care stations. The future Franchise partner can witness the operation and decide which combination is perfect for their franchise locations.

As always, Hollywood Star Cuts and All American Gold Corp. would like to thank our fabulous crew members, our brilliant franchisees, our fantastic vendors, our loyal shareholders and all future investors for their hard work and commitment to the vision that is Hollywood Star Cuts. Without all of them, Hollywood Star Cuts and all other ventures could not succeed.

All American Gold Corp. invites the public to follow us on X (Twitter) at HStarcuts, as most updates and communication will be conducted there.

The public is also invited to follow us on Facebook and online at www.hollywoodstarcuts.com

You’re the Star of the Show!

Forward-Looking Statement Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

X (Twitter): @HStarcuts

www.hollywoodstarcuts.com

(760) 525-7411

