Elzonris (Menarini Group) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elzonris Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Elzonris market is experiencing significant growth due to various factors both during and beyond the historic timeline. Historically, limited treatment options for BPDCN, orphan drug incentives, advancements in molecular diagnostics, and increased awareness of rare cancers were key drivers. The forecast period highlights pipeline expansion for rare malignancies, growth in personalized oncology, improved early diagnosis rates, and increased healthcare investment, coupled with global orphan drug market growth.

A notable trend is the increase in targeted therapies for rare cancers, especially those focusing on CD123 targeting drugs. The expansion of orphan drug development and advancements in precision oncology further indicates a positive market outlook. With the rising incidence of leukemia, characterized by abnormal white blood cell production in the bone marrow, Elzonris (tagraxofusp-erzs) has become a vital treatment option. The American Cancer Society reported a 5.3% increase in leukemia cases from 2023 to 2024, boosting the demand for Elzonris.

Healthcare spending, which encompasses allocations toward medical services and technology, is also crucial to the Elzonris market's growth. As healthcare budgets expand, more resources are available for advanced therapies like Elzonris. The Canadian Institute for Health Information projected healthcare spending to rise by 2.8% in 2023, supporting broader use of innovative treatments.

Strategic partnerships are an emerging trend, enhancing technological integration and market reach. In 2023, The Menarini Group partnered with Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd. for Orphan Drug Designation from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare for tagraxofusp, underscoring the strategy's potential to accelerate market entry and access.

North America leads the Elzonris market with notable regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and others under coverage. The market comprises sales of supportive care products, diagnostic tools, and biologic treatment combinations. Recent tariff implications have increased costs but also promote localized production and strategic collaborations to ensure a steady supply of orphan oncology drugs.

The report provides comprehensive insights, including market size, regional shares, and detailed segments, delivering a full perspective of the industry's current and future scenarios. Elzonris, a CD123-targeted therapy, addresses rare blood and bone marrow cancer and is available as an injection and lyophilized powder. Indicated for BPDCN, CMML, and MF, it is distributed through various channels, including direct sales and online pharmacies, and utilized in hospitals, clinics, and home care settings.

Overall, the Elzonris market is set for continued growth leveraged by the increasing incidence of rare cancers, healthcare investment, and strategic partnerships, ensuring expanded access and treatment innovations.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Elzonris Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Elzonris Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Elzonris Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Elzonris Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Growth in Rare Cancer Targeted Therapies

4.2.2 Rising Focus on Cd123 Targeting Drugs

4.2.3 Expansion of Orphan Drug Development

4.2.4 Increased Diagnosis of Rare Hematologic Cancers

4.2.5 Advancement in Precision Oncology



5. Elzonris Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Specialty Oncology Clinics

5.3 Hematology Centers

5.4 Academic Medical Centers

5.5 Research Institutes



6. Elzonris Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Elzonris Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Elzonris PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Elzonris Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Elzonris Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Elzonris Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Elzonris Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Elzonris Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Elzonris Market, Segmentation by Drug Formulation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Injection, Lyophilized Powder

9.2. Global Elzonris Market, Segmentation by Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm (BPDCN), Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML), Myelofibrosis (MF)

9.3. Global Elzonris Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Pharmacies

9.4. Global Elzonris Market, Segmentation by End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Home Care



10. Elzonris Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Elzonris Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Elzonris Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

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