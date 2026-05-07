evoila U.S. and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver VMware by Broadcom Consulting, Training and Managed Services to the Public Sector

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. and RESTON, Va., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- evoila U.S. and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as evoila’s Master Government Aggregator®, making evoila’s VMware by Broadcom consulting, training, development and managed services available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft, whose reputation as a value-added reseller and distributor in the Public Sector makes it a natural choice for evoila,” said Glen Tindal, CEO at evoila U.S. “Carahsoft’s deep understanding of Government procurement, strong partner ecosystem and proven ability to deliver innovative technology solutions align with our mission to help Public Sector organizations modernize and secure their IT environments. Through this partnership, we are confident that we can expand our reach and better support Government agencies with the scalable, secure and high-performance solutions needed to achieve their digital transformation goals.”

As a Broadcom Pinnacle Partner, VCSP Global Pinnacle Partner and recipient of Broadcom’s 2025 President’s Choice Award — the single highest partner honor Broadcom bestows — evoila U.S. brings elite VMware by Broadcom expertise to Public Sector engagements. evoila delivers an end-to-end portfolio covering VCF consulting and architecture, hands-on training, application development and 24×7 managed operations. For Government agencies, this means infrastructure that is secure by design, compliant with Federal and State mandates and built to support mission-critical workloads — from on-premise environments to hybrid cloud and AI-ready platforms.

“We are pleased to add evoila to Carahsoft’s portfolio of innovative technology partners,” said Will Jones, Senior Vice President of MultiCloud Solutions at Carahsoft. “evoila’s expertise in cloud, managed services and security solutions brings valuable capabilities to Public Sector customers seeking to modernize their IT environments while maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance. Through this collaboration with evoila and our reseller partners, we are well-positioned to help the Public Sector improve efficiency, strengthen cybersecurity and deliver better outcomes for the communities they serve.”

evoila’s services and solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8585 or VMWare@carahsoft.com.

About evoila

evoila is an owner-managed IT company with 600+ employees and locations in 15 countries across Europe, the United States, Africa and the Middle East. Since 2015, evoila has been helping enterprises and public-sector organizations modernize their IT environments, from strategy and implementation to managed operations. A Broadcom Pinnacle Partner and VCSP Global Pinnacle Partner, evoila works with leading technology vendors to deliver practical, secure and scalable solutions that get IT done. For more information, visit www.evoila.com.

Contact

Glen Tindal, CEO

gtindal@evoila.com

+1 (719) 331-9803

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com