IESE redesigns MBA for the age of AI

BARCELONA, Spain, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IESE Business School has announced a comprehensive redesign of its MBA to prepare leaders for a business environment increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence. Starting in September 2026, the program will focus on developing the capabilities needed to redesign work, lead human–AI systems and make decisions under technological uncertainty, while reinforcing the formation of sound managerial judgment.

The redesign reflects a shift in managerial work: organizations now expect leaders not just to master AI tools, but to define how work is shared between humans and AI, evaluate outcomes and make system-level decisions.

“We made a deliberate choice not to bolt AI onto a few electives,” said Marc Badia, Deputy Dean of IESE. “AI runs through every first-year course because in two years our graduates will be in roles where the question is not ‘can you use AI?’ but ‘can you lead and manage in a human+AI organization?’ That is a leadership challenge in every function, including finance, operations and strategy, not a specialist topic.”

The new curriculum is structured around three capability areas: personal AI fluency; AI-enabled workflow and operating model redesign; and strategic AI acumen. These are developed alongside managerial judgment through IESE’s case method, where students analyze real business situations and critically assess AI-generated outputs, strengthening their ability to frame problems, make decisions and defend them.

AI capabilities are embedded across all first-year courses and more than 40 sessions addressing real managerial dilemmas, from accountability in AI-driven decisions to ethical boundaries and competitive strategy. Pre-program courses ensure all students build a baseline of technical knowledge, while second-year electives and projects allow deeper specialization, including a concentration in AI, Tech, Data and Digital Business.

Students graduate with a portfolio of applied work, such as AI audits, agentic workflow designs and prototypes of new business ideas.

This redesign is part of IESE’s broader focus on enabling leaders to think, act and lead responsibly in the age of AI, building on the school’s Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Management Initiative.

IESE’s MBA is consistently ranked among the best in the world and has placed in the global top five for the past four consecutive years in the Financial Times Global MBA Ranking, underscoring its continued relevance in a changing business landscape.

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