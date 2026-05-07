Westminster Chamber of Commerce Launches Inaugural “Best of Westminster” Community Awards Campaign

WESTMINSTER, CALIFORNIA, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Westminster Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the launch of the inaugural “Best of Westminster” campaign, a community-driven initiative designed to recognize and celebrate the outstanding businesses, organizations, and individuals that make Westminster a vibrant place to live, work, and do business.

Official logo for the inaugural Best of Westminster 2026 community awards campaign.

Beginning Monday, May 18, 2026, community members will be invited to submit nominations across a wide range of categories, recognizing excellence in local dining, retail, professional services, health and wellness, community leadership, and more. Nominations will remain open through June 14, 2026.

Following the nomination period, official public voting will take place from June 29, 2026 through July 26, 2026, allowing residents, customers, and supporters to cast their votes and help determine the winners in each category.

“This campaign is about shining a spotlight on the businesses and people who are truly making an impact in Westminster,” said Francis Rios, President of the Westminster Chamber of Commerce. “We want the community to be part of recognizing and celebrating that excellence.”

Winners of the inaugural “Best of Westminster” awards will be announced later this summer and will receive recognition through Chamber promotions, marketing exposure, and community celebration efforts.

Community members are encouraged to stay connected with the Westminster Chamber of Commerce by following the Chamber on social media and subscribing to the Chamber newsletter for campaign updates, category announcements, voting information, and winner announcements.

About Westminster Chamber of Commerce

The Westminster Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit business organization dedicated to supporting local businesses, strengthening community connections, promoting economic growth, and advocating for the success of Westminster’s business community through networking, education, events, and community initiatives.

Press Inquiries

Francis Rios

President, Westminster Chamber of Commerce

media@westminsterchamber.org

(714)-898-9648

https://www.westminsterchamber.org

14441 Beach Blvd Ste 101

Westminster, CA 92683