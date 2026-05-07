Xgeva (Amgen) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Xgeva Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market research reports provide extensive insight into the Xgeva market, including global market size, regional shares, and segment analysis. Xgeva (denosumab) is crucial in preventing SREs in patients with bone metastases and treating high-risk osteoporosis. Available in 60 mg and 120 mg dosages, Xgeva is administered subcutaneously by healthcare professionals and widely used across hospitals, home care, specialty clinics, and ambulatory centers. The market encompasses sales of prefilled syringes and vials, reflecting 'factory gate' values that denote manufacturers' selling prices to other entities or end customers, inclusive of relevant services.

The historic period experienced notable growth due to advancements in bone metastasis management, RANK ligand inhibition research, increased cancer survival rates, and the expansion of oncology treatment protocols alongside the availability of injectable biologics. Looking forward, increased prevalence of metastatic cancers, heightened demand for osteoporosis and bone health treatments, and growing adoption of biologic injectables are expected to drive market growth. An emphasis on long-term bone health management and prevention of skeletal-related events highlights significant trends, such as increased utilization of bone-targeted monoclonal antibodies and expanded oncology supportive care.

The rising prevalence of bone metastasis significantly impacts the Xgeva market. Bone metastasis, wherein cancer cells spread to bones resulting in severe complications, is predominantly linked to increased incidences of breast, prostate, and lung cancers. The demand for therapies like Xgeva, crucial in managing skeletal complications, preventing fractures, and improving patient outcomes, continues to rise. Estimates from Cancer Research UK predict approximately 510 new annual cases of bone sarcoma by 2038-2040, underscoring the escalating need for such treatments.

A notable trend is the enhancement of Xgeva product offerings, including the development of prefilled syringes which improve administration, dosing accuracy, and patient convenience. In March 2024, the MHRA approved a high-concentration formulation of Xgeva in a prefilled syringe, facilitating easier treatment administration and reducing dosing errors. Similarly, Alvotech's partnership with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA in May 2024 aims to boost the availability of a denosumab biosimilar, expanding access to affordable treatments for osteoporosis and cancer-related bone complications through Dr. Reddy's established markets.

The Xgeva market features prominent entities such as Amgen Inc. In 2025, North America led the market, with Asia-Pacific poised as the fastest-growing region. Market coverage includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, alongside countries such as Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, the UK, France, Germany, USA, and Canada.

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