Teak Warehouse Launches “QuickShip” Service, Delivering Premium Outdoor Furniture in as Little as 72 Hours

Dallas, TEXAS, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teak Warehouse, a leading provider of high-quality outdoor furniture, has announced the launch of its new QuickShip service, offering customers access to premium teak furniture delivered or ready for pickup in as little as 72 hours.

Designed to meet growing demand for faster delivery without compromising on quality, the QuickShip collection features a curated range of Teak Warehouse’s most popular designs, all expertly assembled and ready to ship within 3 - 5 business days.

With outdoor living continuing to surge in popularity, the new service removes one of the biggest barriers for homeowners and designers alike: long lead times.

“Customers shouldn’t have to wait weeks to enjoy their outdoor space,” said McKenna Brown, VP of Product and Design for Teak Warehouse. “With QuickShip, we’re combining the craftsmanship and durability we’re known for with the speed modern customers expect.”

Fast, Seamless Outdoor Living

Unlike traditional made-to-order furniture timelines, the QuickShip service ensures that qualifying orders — made exclusively from QuickShip items — are processed and prepared for dispatch in as little as 72 hours.

The collection includes a wide variety of outdoor essentials, from dining sets and loungers to statement seating and accessories, all crafted from A-grade teak and premium materials.

Customers can choose from flexible delivery options, including white-glove service for a fully hands-off experience, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to convenience and quality.

Meeting Demand for Immediate Luxury

Teak Warehouse has built a reputation for combining designer-level outdoor furniture with warehouse pricing, serving both residential customers and large-scale commercial projects.

The introduction of QuickShip marks a significant step forward in the company’s offering, enabling customers to transform their outdoor spaces almost immediately — whether preparing for a seasonal refresh, hosting events, or completing time-sensitive design projects.

About Teak Warehouse

As a leading teak furniture wholesaler, we offer our furniture at manufacturer prices to both commercial and public clients. Our headquarters is located in Dallas, and we are a major wholesale supplier of teak furniture to the international market. We are trusted by architects, landscapers, designers, resorts, restaurants, hotels, studios, and the boating world to provide the best outdoor furniture available. We started Teak Warehouse with the goal of eliminating the middleman and passing on the savings directly to our customers. This means that you won’t find teak furniture at a better price anywhere else. In addition to our teak furniture, we also offer a wide range of other materials such as wicker, concrete, resin, rope, and reclaimed teak furniture. All of our products are manufactured to the same high standards that we have been known for over the past two decades.

Press Inquiries

McKenna Brown

inquiry [at] teakwarehouse.com

214 775 0260

https://teakwarehouse.com/

1630 Terre Colony Court

Dallas, Texas 75212

USA