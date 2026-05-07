Pergonal (Merck) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pergonal Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The historic period's growth in the Pergonal market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of infertility among women, growing awareness of fertility treatment options, expansion of clinical gynecology services, availability of hormone-based infertility drugs, and rising maternal age trends. In the forecast period, these factors, combined with the increasing demand for assisted reproductive technologies and rising investments in fertility care, will continue to drive market growth. Additionally, expansion of fertility treatment access in emerging markets and growing clinical research in reproductive endocrinology are expected to contribute significantly.

A notable trend is the increased adoption of hormonal fertility therapies, with a surge in demand for assisted reproductive treatments, and a growing use of urine-derived gonadotropins. The expansion of specialized fertility clinics and enhanced focus on personalized ovulation induction protocols further exemplify industry development. The increasing prevalence of infertility, influenced by factors such as delayed childbearing and lifestyle choices, has driven the growth of the Pergonal market. Pergonal, by stimulating ovulation via its combination of luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), plays a critical role in treating infertility. For instance, the World Health Organization reported in April 2023 that roughly 17.5% of the global adult population encounters infertility.

The growing adoption of IVF procedures significantly boosts the Pergonal market. IVF, by fertilizing an egg outside the body, assists delayed parenthood trends, often due to career or social factors, and assists in age-related fertility decline. Pergonal enhances IVF procedures by stimulating the ovaries to produce multiple mature eggs, thereby increasing fertilization success rates. According to the Human Fertilisation & Embryology Authority, 52,400 patients underwent over 77,500 IVF cycles in the UK in 2023, illustrating increased reliance on such treatments.

Further driven by rising healthcare expenditure, the Pergonal market is expanding. Advanced fertility treatments and assisted reproductive technologies are becoming more accessible and affordable. For example, the UK experienced a 5.6% increase in healthcare spending from 2022 to 2023, underlining this trend. Major players in the Pergonal market include Merck KGaA, with North America leading the regional market in 2025, and Asia-Pacific poised for the fastest growth in the forecast period. Covered regions include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America among others.

Major Trends

Increasing Adoption of Hormonal Fertility Therapies

Rising Demand for Assisted Reproductive Treatments

Growing Use of Urine-Derived Gonadotropins

Expansion of Specialized Fertility Clinics

Enhanced Focus on Personalized Ovulation Induction Protocols

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Infertility Treatment, Hypogonadism, Ovarian Stimulation

Infertility Treatment, Hypogonadism, Ovarian Stimulation Distribution Channels: Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies End Users: Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Home Care

Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Home Care Key Companies: Merck KGaA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozc9qt

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