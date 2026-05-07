Global Telehealth Services Market Projected to Reach USD 948.73 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Telehealth Services Market was valued at USD 156.82 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 948.73 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 19.91% from 2026-2035.”

Due to the increased need for readily available, reasonably priced, and convenient healthcare services, the telehealth services market is growing quickly. While cloud-based technology enables scale and integration, the growing use of teleconsultations, remote patient monitoring, and mobile applications is changing the way care is delivered.

Telehealth Services Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2025): USD 156.82 billion

Projected Market Size (2035): USD 948.73 billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 19.91%

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025





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The U.S. Telehealth Services Market was valued at USD 59.80 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 349.52 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 21.67% during 2026-2035.

Due to growing patient demand for affordable, easily accessible, and convenient healthcare solutions, the U.S. market is doing well. Health care delivery is changing as a result of telehealth technology, and cloud computing has given the telehealth ecosystem more scalability and integration.

Major Telehealth Services Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Teladoc Health

Amwell

Philips Healthcare

Cisco Systems

Microsoft Corporation

Zoom Video Communications

MDLIVE

Doctor on Demand

American Telecare

GlobalMed

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

eVisit

Babylon Health

98point6

PlushCare

Hicuity Health

Doxy.me

SnapMD

HealthTap

Rising Patient Preference for Convenient, Accessible, and Cost-effective Virtual Care Boost Market Growth

The primary structural factor driving the growth of the telehealth market is the fundamental shift in patients' perceptions of healthcare, from the conventional method of seeing doctors in person to the adoption of a digital approach for accessing healthcare services anytime and anywhere. Patients nowadays are more likely to look for healthcare services that enable them to save time by not having to travel, skip waiting periods, pay less on doctor visits, and have immediate access to medical professionals.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Service Type

In 2025, teleconsultation segment dominated the market holding share of 37.85% as it offers real-time virtual consultations through video conferencing, voice consultation, and chats. Between 2026 and 2035, RPM is likely to be the fastest-growing segment as it uses connected devices and digital health technology to continuously monitor patient health indicators.

By Delivery Mode

The Web-based Platforms Segment held the dominant share of 42.73% in the Telehealth Services Market in 2025 as they help in the delivery of healthcare services using browser-based software. The On‑Premise Solutions Segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 as these solutions involve in‑house installations that provide enterprises and healthcare providers with enhanced data security, compliance control, and customization flexibility.

By Application

The General Medicine segment that had the biggest share of about 39.71% in 2025 as includes all sorts of basic healthcare services, such as consultation, diagnosis, and treatment of most common illnesses. Between 2026 and 2035, the fastest CAGR is expected in the Mental health segment due to increasing number of mental health issues, such as anxiety, depression, and stress.

By End User

The Healthcare providers (hospitals & clinics) accounted for the maximum market share of around 46.48% in 2025 as they utilize telehealth technologies to increase their reach as well as make their processes more efficient. The Patients (homecare users) are expected to experience the highest CAGR growth from 2026 to 2035 due to the increasing trend towards patient-oriented treatment plans along with the use of smartphones and wearables.

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Telehealth Services Market Key Segments

By Service Type

Teleconsultation

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM)

Tele-ICU

Telepsychiatry

Tele-education / Teletraining

Others

By Delivery Mode

Web-based platforms

Cloud-based platforms

On-premise solutions

Mobile health (mHealth) applications

Others

By Application

General medicine

Mental health

Cardiology

Dermatology

Radiology

Others

By End User

Healthcare providers (hospitals & clinics)

Patients (homecare users)

Payers (insurance companies)

Employers / corporate healthcare

Others

Regional Insights:

With a market share of 46.74% in 2025, the North American telehealth services market is expanding rapidly due to the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, broadband accessibility, and encouraging reimbursement schemes. As more telehealth services become an essential component of health care delivery for both patients and providers, the need for teleconsultations, remote monitoring, and mental health treatment continues to rise.

With a CAGR of 21.44% for telehealth services, Asia Pacific is quickly emerging as the fastest-growing regional market thanks to increased smartphone adoption, improved internet access, and government initiatives supporting digital health.

Recent Developments:

2025: Teladoc Health expanded its connected care partnerships across new categories including digestive health, fertility, and specialty care. The company integrated these services into its Prism platform, enhancing referrals and coordination for over 93 million members. This move strengthens Teladoc’s whole-person virtual care strategy and deepens its impact on chronic disease management and mental health services.

Teladoc Health expanded its connected care partnerships across new categories including digestive health, fertility, and specialty care. The company integrated these services into its Prism platform, enhancing referrals and coordination for over 93 million members. This move strengthens Teladoc’s whole-person virtual care strategy and deepens its impact on chronic disease management and mental health services. 2025: Amwell executed a strategic pivot toward profitability by prioritizing subscription-based software revenue through its Converge platform. The company secured a major contract extension with the U.S. Defense Health Agency, validating its SaaS model for hybrid care delivery. Amwell also invested heavily in AI integration to enhance patient experience and operational efficiency, aiming to achieve break-even by 2026.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TELEHEALTH OPERATIONAL & SERVICE DELIVERY METRICS – helps you understand patient wait time reduction, consultation completion rates, remote monitoring utilization, and provider adoption trends across healthcare settings.

– helps you understand patient wait time reduction, consultation completion rates, remote monitoring utilization, and provider adoption trends across healthcare settings. AI, CLOUD & DIGITAL HEALTH INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you track AI-driven triage adoption, wearable integration, multilingual platform expansion, and cloud-based telehealth deployment trends.

– helps you track AI-driven triage adoption, wearable integration, multilingual platform expansion, and cloud-based telehealth deployment trends. PATIENT EXPERIENCE & ENGAGEMENT INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate patient satisfaction levels, mobile health app engagement, chronic disease monitoring effectiveness, and telehealth accessibility in rural regions.

– helps you evaluate patient satisfaction levels, mobile health app engagement, chronic disease monitoring effectiveness, and telehealth accessibility in rural regions. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE & STRATEGIC INVESTMENT TRENDS – helps you assess revenue contribution by care segment, reimbursement coverage trends, infrastructure investments, and strategic partnerships shaping market growth.

– helps you assess revenue contribution by care segment, reimbursement coverage trends, infrastructure investments, and strategic partnerships shaping market growth. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & CYBERSECURITY METRICS – helps you identify compliance performance with HIPAA/GDPR standards, clinician training rates, data breach risks, and regulatory claim denial trends.

– helps you identify compliance performance with HIPAA/GDPR standards, clinician training rates, data breach risks, and regulatory claim denial trends. SUSTAINABILITY & HEALTHCARE ACCESSIBILITY ANALYSIS – helps you measure reduction in travel-related emissions, adoption of eco-friendly digital health systems, and the role of telehealth in underserved populations.

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Telehealth Services Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 156.82 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 948.73 Billion CAGR CAGR of 19.91% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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