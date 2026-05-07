Sequel Med Tech’s twiist™ Recognized for Diabetes Management Innovation in 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that Sequel Med Tech, LLC’s twiist™, has been selected as winner of the “Best New Technology Solution for Diabetes Management” award in the 10th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of Sequel Med Tech’s twiist Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System powered by Tidepool, which empowers the type 1 diabetes community through unmatched personalization in diabetes management1. The twiist Loop algorithm, based on the community-driven Tidepool Loop – which was developed by people with diabetes for people with diabetes – enables the system to automatically adjust basal insulin delivery based on continuous glucose monitor (CGM) readings, predicted glucose levels, and personalized settings.

twiist is the first and only AID system designed to directly measure the volume of insulin delivered with every micro-dose, alerting users to potential blockages up to nine times faster than other AID systems2. This measurement is made possible by proprietary iiSure™ sound wave technology, which helps ensure accuracy, predictability, and advanced occlusion detection. twiist also includes pre-meal and activity presets, which change glucose target ranges to help prevent high and low blood sugar levels as well as the ability to go back and modify a carb entry or mealtime so the system can adapt when plans change and help keep glucose levels on track.

Designed to be highly personalized, twiist allows for a range of customizable glucose targets between 87-180 mg/dL, empowering people ages 6+ to tailor twiist to their personal goals and routines with the widest and lowest glucose target range available in any AID system.1 Additionally, twiist is compatible with a growing number of CGMs, including Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor and Senseonics’ Eversense 365, giving users choice and flexibility in managing their diabetes.

“People living with type 1 diabetes make countless decisions about their care, every day. With twiist, we set out to ease some of that burden by bringing together precise insulin delivery, meaningful personalization, and more choice in how people manage their diabetes. Early feedback is encouraging: users have reported more confidence day to day,” said Alan Lotvin, Co-Founder and CEO of Sequel Med Tech. “We’re grateful to MedTech Breakthrough for recognizing twiist, and we look forward to continuing this work.”

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program has spent a decade recognizing the companies driving meaningful progress and improving patient care across the global health and medical technology industry. The program spans a wide range of categories – including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices and beyond – honoring the innovations reshaping how care is delivered worldwide.

This year's program drew a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 20 countries, reflecting the growing global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry.

“8.4 million Americans with diabetes rely on insulin to survive, yet many lack access to tools to ensure precise insulin delivery,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Through twiist, Sequel is providing extraordinary support in advancing the care of people with diabetes. twiist adapts to life in ways that no other pumps can, enabling flexibility and control. For providing choice and recognizing that type 1 diabetes management is different for everyone, we’re awarding twiist with ‘Best New Technology Solution for Diabetes Management.’”

twiist is available nationwide through pharmacy channels with a flexible access model. Flexible access allows most people to start twiist for $0 the 1st month and no more than $50 each month thereafter.*

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About twiist

The twiist™ Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System supports confident, flexible diabetes management designed to fit real life. As the first AID system that directly measures the volume of insulin delivered with every micro-dose, twiist combines adaptability, accuracy, and precision to achieve a breakthrough in type 1 diabetes management.

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twiist offers the flexibility to address individual dosing needs by automatically adjusting basal insulin delivery via the twiist Loop™ algorithm (based on the diabetes community-driven Tidepool Loop) using real-time CGM data, and offers unique features like activity presets, the widest1 glucose target range, and the ability to edit carb entries or meal timing. twiist is underpinned by its proprietary iiSure™ Technology, which includes checkpoints to help ensure accurate insulin delivery and detect potential blockages up to nine times faster than other pumps2. twiist is cleared for people ages six and up with type 1 diabetes, available with a prescription. For important safety information, please visit twiist.com/safety. For additional details visit www.twiist.com.

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1 1.Sequel Med Tech - twiist Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System Powered by Tidepool User Guide; 2. Insulet - Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System User Guide; 3. Medtronic - MiniMed 780G system User Guide; 4. Beta Bionics - iLet Bionic Pancreas System User Guide; 5. Tandem Diabetes Care - t:slim X2 Insulin Pump User Guide; 6.Tandem Diabetes Care - Tandem Mobi System User Guide.

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2 Calculation based on a comparison of the following IFUs. The following reported 1 U/hr basal rate: Sequel Med Tech - twiist Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System Powered by Tidepool User Guide; Insulet - Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System User Guide; Medtronic - MiniMed 780G system User Guide; Beta Bionics - iLet Bionic Pancreas System User Guide. The following reported 2 U/hr basal rate: Tandem Diabetes Care - t:slim X2 Insulin Pump User Guide; Tandem Diabetes Care – Tandem Mobi System User Guide.