Tim Lamb Group Brokers the Sale of Honda Cars at Street Track n' Trail in Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania

Columbus, OH, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blair Sharpe, Director at the Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, represented sellers, Dick Lepley and Joanne Lepley, in the successful sale of Street Track n' Trail, a long-established Honda automotive and powersports dealership in Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania.

The powersports division at Street Track n' Trail is one of the few locations in the United States to offer Harley-Davidson, Kawasaki, Yamaha, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Polaris, and Honda Powersports all under one roof.

The dealership, located at 13723 Conneaut Lake Rd., in Conneaut Lake, PA, was sold to Brett Dias and Sal Cerra of Stt Power Sports, Inc. on April 8, 2026. The business has been renamed Lake Way Motors, Lake Way Powersports, and Lake Way Harley-Davidson.

For more than 50 years, Street Track n' Trail has served as a premier destination for both automotive customers and powersports enthusiasts throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the surrounding region. The 13-acre property features a nearly 30,000 square-foot facility with a large, weather-protected showroom capable of displaying more than 150 powersports units simultaneously, along with a full-service center consisting of 16 bays dedicated for both automotive and powersports service and repairs.

The properly also includes a unique "festival grounds" with an amphitheater that has hosted a wide variety of community events, including veterans' gatherings, charity fundraisers, camping events, adventure ride clinics, and powersports product demonstrations.

Dick and Joanne Lepley, who owned and operated Street Track n' Trail for over five decades, decided to sell as part of their retirement plans. They expressed strong confidence in the new owners' ability to continue the dealership's legacy of excellent customer service and passion for motorsports.

"We are proud of what we've built over the last 50 years and are excited to see Brett and Sal carry on that tradition," stated Dick Lepley. "Their deep passion for the automotive and the powersports industry makes them the ideal buyers to take the business forward."

The Lepleys added, "Working with Blair Sharpe made all the difference. His professionalism, industry expertise, and dedication to finding the right buyer gave us complete confidence throughout the entire process."

Brett Dias and Sal Cerra were drawn to the dealership's excellent reputation, its diverse product portfolio – which includes Honda Cars as well as a strong powersports lineup featuring Harley-Davidson, Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha, Polaris, Suzuki, and Royal Enfield, and its prime location near Erie, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland.

The new owners plan to retain all current employees and maintain the dealership's strong commitment to community engagement. They also anticipate significant future growth, including the development of a new Honda Generation 3 (G3) showroom and further expansion of the powersports operations on the property.

For more information on Tim Lamb Group visit, https://timlambgroup.com/.