More Progress Reported by Antimony Resources of the Bald Hill Property Under Option from Globex

TORONTO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to report that Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE-ATMY), (OTCQB-ATMYF), (FSE-K8JO) will be commencing expansion drilling at the Main Zone and on the newly located nearby mineralized occurrences of the Bald Hill Antimony Project in New Brunswick.

Recent definition drilling has completed over 13,000 metres in 43 drill holes on the Main Zone area, while a total of 25,000 metres has been drilled in 77 drill holes since April 2025. Trenching and initial drilling were completed on the Marcus, the BH Central and the BH South Zones, exposing additional antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization. Drilling is planned for these three new areas. Over 1,500 core samples have been sent for assay from the recent drill program. Initial results are expected in May.

Antimony Resources expects to undertake an additional 13,000 metres of drilling on the Main Zone to expand mineralization to depth and along strike. An additional 6,000 metres of drilling is planned to better define the three new mineralized zones, which are in close proximity to the Main Zone.

To date, the Main Zone has been outlined over a strike length of over 600 metres, to a depth of 350 metres, with average widths ranging between 4 to 5 metres and a grade averaging approximately 3% to 4% antimony.

Further details of Antimony Resources’ planned work programs may be consulted by referring to their May 7, 2026 press release available here.

Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under Ni 43-101, prepared the information that forms the basis of this written disclosure.

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LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

Executive Chairman & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com



Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca.