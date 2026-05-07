Novarel (Ferring Pharmaceuticals) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Novarel Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Novarel Market Report 2026 is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management. This comprehensive report provides critical insights into a rapidly growing market, projecting trends over the next decade and more. It spans 16 geographies, offering a global perspective crucial for informed decision-making.

The Novarel market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors. The historic rise can be attributed to the expansion of fertility treatment clinics, established clinical applications of hCG therapies, higher infertility diagnosis rates, and the availability of injectable hormone formulations. Growth in reproductive endocrinology practices has also played a crucial role.

Looking ahead, the forecast period predicts increased adoption of advanced fertility treatments, a rising trend in maternal ages, personalized fertility protocols, and burgeoning investments in reproductive health services. The demand for outpatient fertility therapies is climbing, marking noticeable trends such as rising popularity of fertility hormone therapies, extensive use of injectable gonadotropins, wider adoption of assisted reproductive treatments, and an enhanced focus on hormone monitoring protocols.

The global prevalence of infertility is contributing to the expansion of the Novarel market. Novarel, a solution for ovulation induction, addresses infertility by stimulating ovulation in women and supporting sperm production in men, thereby improving conception rates. The World Health Organization reported in April 2023 that around 17.5% of the global adult population faces infertility, indicating a significant demand for fertility solutions like Novarel.

Additionally, increased healthcare spending is expected to bolster the Novarel market. This is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and advances in medical technology. Investments in healthcare elevate access to effective infertility treatments, including hCG therapies, achieving more targeted care in reproductive medicine. For instance, the UK's healthcare spending rose by 5.6% from 2022 to 2023, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Increased drug approvals also catalyze Novarel market growth. Regulatory bodies are continuously authorizing new treatments, supported by technological advancements, larger healthcare investments, streamlined regulatory processes, and a focus on precision medicine. The spike in drug approvals, as noted in ClinicalTrials.gov's October 2024 report, with 39,710 new studies registered in 2023, underscores the heightened demand for effective infertility treatments.

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Major Trends

Increasing Demand for Fertility Hormone Therapies

Growing Use of Injectable Gonadotropins

Expansion of Assisted Reproductive Treatments

Rising Focus on Hormone Monitoring Protocols

Enhanced Clinical Customization of Fertility Care

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b7f7zj

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