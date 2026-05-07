Nexviazyme (Sanofi: avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nexviazyme Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The historic growth of the Nexviazyme market is linked to established Pompe disease diagnosis, enzyme replacement platforms, expanded rare disease treatment centers, and increased genetic screening initiatives. These factors have facilitated the early adoption of biologic infusion therapies, underscoring the market's robust development.

Looking ahead, increased investments in orphan drug development and a growing focus on improved patient outcomes are set to drive market expansion. The proliferation of newborn screening initiatives and advancements in recombinant enzyme technologies position Nexviazyme as a pivotal player in long-term disease management. Notably, key trends include the rising adoption of enzyme replacement therapies and a heightened focus on treating rare genetic disorders.

The prevalence of Pompe disease is anticipated to fuel further growth in the Nexviazyme market. With genetic screening and newborn screening program advancements, the diagnosis of this rare genetic disorder is becoming more prevalent. Nexviazyme serves as an effective enzyme replacement therapy for late-onset Pompe disease, significantly improving respiratory function and mobility by reducing glycogen accumulation in muscles. According to the International Brain Research Organization, the global birth prevalence of Pompe disease stands at 2 cases per 100,000 live births, further driving market expansion.

A noteworthy trend in the Nexviazyme market is the development of novel therapies for individuals aged one year and older with late-onset Pompe disease. FDA-approved, Nexviazyme targets the M6P receptor, boosting cellular enzyme uptake. Clinical trials have showcased its efficacy in enhancing respiratory function and walking capability, solidifying its role in rare disease treatment.

Sanofi's collaboration with Maze Therapeutics in May 2023 exemplifies strategic advancements in the market. By progressing its glycogen synthase 1 (GYS1) program and lead candidate MZE001, this partnership aims to improve patient outcomes by addressing the root causes of glycogen build-up. Maze Therapeutics, a biotech leader in precision medicines, substantiates the potential for enhanced treatment efficacy.

Market dynamics indicate that North America has emerged as the dominant region. However, Asia-Pacific shows promise as the fastest-growing market. Although tariffs present challenges, notably in Europe and North America, they are encouraging regional production and investment in rare disease infrastructure.

Nexviazyme, primarily used for treating Pompe disease, is distributed through diverse channels such as hospital and retail pharmacies. Its role as an essential biological therapy for rare genetic disorders underpins market vibrancy. The nexviazyme market is rooted in sales of related goods and services, encapsulated in factory gate values. This research report provides an insightful analysis of market trends and future scenarios, facilitating strategic planning for stakeholders.

Major Trends

Increasing Adoption of Enzyme Replacement Therapies

Growing Focus on Rare Genetic Disorder Treatments

Expansion of Specialized Infusion-Based Care

Rising Emphasis on Early Diagnosis of Pompe Disease

Enhanced Development of Long-Acting Biologics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/trdffe

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