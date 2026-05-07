Dukoral Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dukoral Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dukoral market has experienced significant growth, largely driven by cholera outbreaks in endemic regions, rising global travel, and government vaccination advisories. Historical prevalence of waterborne diseases, the expansion of travel health clinics, and climate change have also contributed to this trend. As we look forward, growth in the Dukoral market is expected to continue, fueled by increasing global travel activity and advancements in oral vaccine formulations. The market is showing a stronger focus on traveler health safety, with major trends including oral vaccine adoption expansion, travel health immunization growth, and a preference for non-injectable vaccines.

The rising number of cholera cases, attributed to factors such as poor sanitation, contaminated water, and climate change, is expected to continue driving growth in the Dukoral market. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a 13% rise in cholera cases in 2023, with fatalities increasing by 71%. Dukoral, an oral cholera vaccine, effectively reduces the incidence of cholera by boosting immunity against Vibrio cholerae and its toxin.

Key players in the Dukoral market are focusing on innovations in vaccine formulations, aiming to improve efficacy and administration ease. For example, in April 2023, the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), in collaboration with the University of Gothenburg, developed DuoChol, a low-cost oral cholera vaccine designed to be affordable and easy to administer. Featuring a dry formulation, DuoChol offers enhanced thermostability, improved stability at higher temperatures, and reduced weight and volume. Supported by funding from the Wellcome Trust and the Swedish government, phase I clinical trials are scheduled in Sweden.

In July 2023, NorthX Biologics, a biotechnology firm, acquired a biomanufacturing unit from Valneva SE, strengthening its capabilities in advanced biologics production. Valneva SE, a leader in vaccine development and commercialization, offers Dukoral among its product lines.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the Dukoral market in 2025, with regions like Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, and others also covered in market reports. The reports include countries such as Australia, India, China, USA, and more.

The Dukoral market has faced challenges due to tariffs, impacting costs of vaccine ingredients, packaging, and logistics. These cost pressures might hinder adoption in price-sensitive markets, particularly in Asia Pacific and Latin America. Nonetheless, tariffs offer opportunities for manufacturers to localize production and optimize supply chains, ensuring sustained growth.

Comprehensive market analysis reports deliver insights into the global Dukoral industry, offering in-depth analysis of current and future scenarios. These reports cover a range of topics, including market size, regional shares, competitors, market segments, trends, opportunities, and more.

Dukoral is primarily recommended for travelers visiting regions with high cholera or ETEC infection risks. It consists of inactivated cholera toxin and is administered through pharmacies, healthcare providers, ambulatory care, and home care services. The market value is determined by the revenues generated through sales, grants, or donations within specified regions.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ee3zrx

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