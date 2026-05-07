Candin Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Candin Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The candin market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by factors in both historic and forecast periods. Historic growth is linked to the need for immune competency assessment, dependency on delayed-type hypersensitivity (DTH) testing methods, expansion of hospital diagnostics, and an increase in immunosuppressive therapies alongside the rise of clinical immunology.

Looking forward, market expansion is expected due to increasing immunodeficiency prevalence, extended immune monitoring protocols, a surge in diagnostic testing volumes, enhanced clinical awareness, and healthcare infrastructure advancements. Key trends include heightened use of immune function diagnostic tests, expanded cell-mediated immunity assessments, increased demand for diagnostic skin testing, and a stronger focus on detecting immunosuppressive disorders with enhanced hospital-based diagnostic services.

The rising prevalence of tuberculosis (TB) is a significant growth driver for the candin market. TB, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily targets the lungs and is spread through airborne droplets from infected individuals. Factors such as untreated or undiagnosed cases, drug-resistant TB strains, limited healthcare access, population displacement, and co-infections like HIV contribute to its rise. Candin aids in TB management by serving as a control in skin testing to evaluate cell-mediated immunity, distinguishing immune responses caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis from nonspecific anergic reactions. The CDC reported an increase to 9,633 TB cases in the United States in 2023, a 15.6% rise from 2022, underscoring the growing need for candin in TB management.

Additionally, the increasing demand for personalized medicine propels the candin market forward. Personalized medicine customizes treatment based on individual patient characteristics, integrating advancements in genomics, AI, and biotechnology to enable targeted and effective treatments. Candin supports personalized approaches by offering diagnostic tools tailored to individual patient profiles, optimizing treatment efficacy while minimizing adverse effects. In 2023, the FDA approved 16 new personalized treatments, illustrating a growing trend in this sector.

A key market trend is the development of strategic partnerships for providing non-invasive, cost-effective, and efficient treatment options. These partnerships involve collaboration between organizations to leverage mutual strengths for product development and market expansion. For instance, in May 2023, Nielsen BioSciences Inc. entered into a licensing agreement with Maruho Co. Ltd. to sell Candin in Japan for treating verruca vulgaris.

Leading companies in the market include Nielsen BioSciences Inc. North America emerged as the largest region in the candin market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing. The market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, spanning countries like Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, and Canada.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m6y0n

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