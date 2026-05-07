Buminate Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buminate Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The buminate market has experienced significant growth, driven by the established clinical use of albumin, increased surgical procedures, and the expansion of critical care units. As we look forward, the market is poised for further growth due to a rise in trauma cases, expanding ICU infrastructure, and heightened demand for effective rapid volume replacement. Notable trends forecasted include albumin's continued use in critical care, increased demand in trauma and burn management, and expanded surgical volume support therapies.

The increasing prevalence of liver diseases is a key driver of the buminate market's growth. Liver diseases, including cirrhosis, hepatitis, fatty liver disease, and liver cancer, often result from unhealthy lifestyle choices and poor dietary habits. Buminate, a human albumin solution, plays a crucial role in managing liver diseases by maintaining blood volume and osmotic pressure, thus improving circulation and reducing the risk of complications like edema. With the prevalence of liver diseases on the rise, the buminate market is expected to expand accordingly. For instance, the CDC reported a 17,650 new chronic hepatitis B cases in 2023, illustrating an urgent need for effective interventions.

The rise in clinical trials has also bolstered the buminate market. Clinical trials provide essential data on safety and efficacy, supporting the adoption of Buminate across various medical settings. With an increase in chronic and complex diseases and an aging population, clinical trials have become more prevalent, leading to greater physician confidence and market expansion. ClinicalTrials.gov noted an increase in clinical trial result publications from 4,024 in 2022 to 5,063 in 2023, further illustrating this growth trend.

Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure supports the growth of the buminate market. Driven by factors such as an aging population, higher service prices, and technological advances, healthcare spending is on the rise. Increased investment in healthcare infrastructure and services drives demand for effective treatments like Buminate, supporting wider adoption and improved accessibility. The UK's healthcare spending rose by 5.6% from 2022 to 2023, with total expenditure reaching approximately $317.63 billion in 2023.

Regional dynamics have also impacted the market, with North America being the largest region in 2025. However, tariffs have increased costs associated with plasma collection and fractionation equipment, particularly affecting regions relying on imported plasma derivatives like Asia-Pacific. These tariffs have led to investments in domestic plasma processing, which strengthens long-term supply resilience.

Major companies operating in the market include Grifols S.A. The buminate market research provides valuable insights, detailing global market size, regional shares, competition, market trends, and growth opportunities. Buminate, a pivotal human albumin solution, continues to play a critical role in critical care, burn treatment, hypoalbuminemia, and surgical interventions, with its market offerings including 25% solutions, pre-filled syringes, and multi-dose vials.

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