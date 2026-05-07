Draximage MAA Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Draximage MAA Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Draximage MAA market is experiencing significant growth due to widespread pulmonary disorders, increased adoption of nuclear imaging, and advancements in radiotracer technologies. This trend is expected to continue, driven by growing respiratory disease prevalence, expansion of diagnostic imaging centers, and improved gamma camera technology, supported by rising healthcare investments.

Lung cancer incidence is a critical factor in the market's expansion. Characterized by uncontrolled cell growth, lung cancer prevalence is attributed to smoking, exposure to pollutants, occupational hazards, and an aging population. Draximage MAA assists in lung cancer management by facilitating precise assessments through PET imaging. This allows for improved diagnostics, staging, and treatment monitoring. In January 2024, the American Cancer Society reported approximately 234,580 new lung cancer cases in the U.S. The need for precise management solutions thus fuels the growth of the Draximage MAA market.

The aging population significantly contributes to this growth. Older adults often face age-related health challenges, driving demand for accurate diagnostic solutions. Draximage MAA provides critical imaging capabilities to assess pulmonary function in the geriatric population, aiding in diagnosing conditions like pulmonary embolisms. According to the Population Reference Bureau, the U.S. population aged 65 and older is projected to rise from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050. This demographic shift supports market expansion.

Increasing demand for medical imaging also propels market growth. Driven by an aging population and chronic disease prevalence, this demand amplifies the need for minimally invasive procedures. Draximage MAA is integral to scintigraphy, enhancing the visualization of lung conditions and enabling precise diagnostic capabilities. The National Health Service reported a slight increase in MRI activities in England between January 2022 and January 2023, further illustrating this trend.

North America currently leads the Draximage MAA market, with Asia-Pacific expected to grow rapidly. The report encompasses key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Tariffs have impacted the market by increasing costs for radioisotope sourcing and compliance equipment, affecting regions relying on imported isotopes. However, tariffs have bolstered regional radiopharmaceutical production, enhancing supply stability.

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