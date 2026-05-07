Daxxify (DaxibotulinumtoxinA) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Daxxify (DaxibotulinumtoxinA) Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Daxxify (daxibotulinumtoxinA) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a surge in demand for aesthetic procedures. Historical data indicates that the market's expansion is attributed to a high demand for facial aesthetics, the widespread adoption of Botox, and a growing interest in cosmetic dermatology.

During the forecast period, factors such as increased aesthetic awareness, growth in non-invasive cosmetic procedures, and the expansion of premium injectables will further propel market growth. Additional trends include a preference for treatments with greater longevity, reduced treatment frequency, and an increasing number of male and younger patients seeking these services.

A growing number of aesthetic clinics alongside innovations in botulinum toxin formulations are reshaping the industry landscape. Notably, Daxxify supports aesthetic procedures by providing long-lasting effects in smoothing skin and reducing the appearance of wrinkles. This product's rising popularity is bolstered by an aging population, technological advances, and increasing disposable incomes, encouraging higher adoption rates. In the UK, the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons reported a 5% increase in cosmetic procedures in 2024, highlighting the upward trend in aesthetic demands.

Innovation in the Daxxify market is evident as key players focus on developing advanced treatments, such as Revance's peptide exchange technology (PXT). This proprietary technology enhances the stability and duration of botulinum toxin treatments and emerged as a leading method for achieving smoother skin with fewer annual treatments. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical recently received approval for Daxxify in China, using Revance's cutting-edge PXT. Daxxify is the first peptide-powered botulinum toxin, offering enhanced stability, safety, and long-acting results without animal-based components.

The Daxxify market is also witnessing strategic movements, such as the acquisition of Revance Therapeutics Inc. by Crown Laboratories Inc. for $924 million in August 2024. This acquisition aims to bolster Crown Laboratories' presence in both the aesthetic and pharmaceutical sectors by leveraging Revance's expertise and Daxxify's innovative offerings. North America currently leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly. Tariffs have impacted costs, influencing the pricing strategies of clinics; however, they have also supported regional manufacturing expansion, improving product availability.

Daxxify is primarily used in cosmetic applications, where it temporarily relaxes facial muscles to enhance appearance by reducing wrinkles. It is distributed via direct sales and online pharmacies, with key end-users including aesthetic clinics and dermatology practices. The market accounts for sales of products like daxxify for injection in 100 units/vials, valuing goods at 'factory gate' prices. Market revenues reflect the sales of these products and related services but exclude resales along the supply chain.

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