Bay Clinic of Chiropractic Expands Functional Medicine Program to Address Complex Chronic Conditions

Panama City, FL, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panama City, FL - May 07, 2026 - -

Bay Clinic of Chiropractic in Panama City, FL, has expanded its integrated functional medicine program to address the growing number of patients suffering from complex chronic conditions including migraines, digestive disorders, and chronic fatigue syndrome. The comprehensive approach combines traditional chiropractic care with advanced functional medicine protocols to help patients achieve lasting relief from conditions that have not responded to conventional treatments.

The expanded program addresses a critical need in the Panama City area, where many residents struggle with interconnected health issues that require more than symptomatic treatment. The clinic's integrated approach examines underlying causes of chronic conditions, utilizing advanced diagnostic techniques alongside traditional chiropractic methods to develop personalized treatment plans.

"Patients often come to us after years of frustration with conventional approaches that only mask symptoms," said Dr. Tony Salamay (Antoine Salameh DC), lead practitioner at Bay Clinic of Chiropractic. "By combining chiropractic neurology with functional medicine principles, we can identify and address root causes of conditions like chronic fatigue, IBS, and persistent migraines that significantly impact quality of life."

The clinic's comprehensive services include chiropractic neurology, applied kinesiology, sacro occipital technique, and nutritional therapeutics. This multifaceted approach allows practitioners to treat complex cases involving chronic pain, musculoskeletal conditions, neurological disorders, digestive issues, hormonal imbalances, and cognitive concerns.

Patients seeking a local chiropractor in Panama City, FL, now have access to treatments that go beyond traditional spinal adjustments. The clinic's functional medicine protocols incorporate clinical nutrition, specialized testing, and individualized supplementation programs designed to restore balance to the body's systems.

The expansion comes as functional medicine gains recognition for its effectiveness in treating chronic conditions. Unlike conventional approaches that often focus on managing symptoms, functional medicine seeks to identify and correct underlying dysfunctions that contribute to disease processes.

"We're seeing remarkable improvements in patients who had given up hope of feeling better," noted Dr. Salamay. "Conditions like fibromyalgia, peripheral neuropathy, and autoimmune disorders that were once considered difficult to treat are responding well to our integrated protocols."

The clinic helps with a wide range of conditions, including arthritis, sports injuries, acid reflux, Crohn's disease, hypothyroidism, diabetes, insomnia, and depression. Each patient receives a thorough evaluation to identify contributing factors such as nutritional deficiencies, metabolic imbalances, or structural issues that may be perpetuating their symptoms.

Bay Clinic of Chiropractic functional medicine in Panama City represents a shift toward more comprehensive healthcare solutions. The clinic's commitment to addressing whole-body health rather than isolated symptoms reflects growing demand for integrative approaches to chronic disease management.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRIgQwSdDQ0

Bay Clinic of Chiropractic has served the Panama City community for years, offering natural and holistic treatment options. The clinic specializes in structural and comprehensive approaches to health, providing alternatives to quick fixes and expensive conventional treatments. Located on MacArthur Avenue, the facility combines modern diagnostic capabilities with time-tested chiropractic techniques to deliver personalized care for patients with complex health challenges.

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For more information about Bay Clinic of Chiropractic, contact the company here:



Bay Clinic of Chiropractic

Dr. Tony Salamay

(850) 785-9372

info@thebaydoctor.com

Bay Clinic of Chiropractic

520 N MacArthur Ave

Panama City, Florida 32401