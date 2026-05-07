Global Exosome-Based Therapy Market Size to Hit USD 288.10 Million by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Exosome-Based Therapy Market was valued at USD 54.08 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 288.10 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.22% during the forecast period of 2026-2035. The market for exosome-based therapy is a growing area of sophisticated biologics that are intended to transmit and utilize extracellular vesicles' therapeutic effects in life-saving regenerative medicine.

Exosome-Based Therapy Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2025): USD 54.08 Million

Projected Market Size (2035): USD 288.10 Million

CAGR (2026–2035): 18.22%

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025





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The U.S. Exosome-Based Therapy Market is projected to grow from USD 19.51 Million in 2025 to USD 87.64 Million by 2035, at a CAGR of 16.22%. The market is expanding due to an increase in clinical research, the use of cell-free regenerative therapies, developments in exosome engineering, and the expansion of applications in neurological illnesses and oncology.

Major Exosome-Based Therapy Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Codiak BioSciences

Evox Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics

Exopharm

Aegle Therapeutics

ThermoGenesis / Thermo Fisher Scientific

ReNeuron

Kimera Labs

Vesigen Therapeutics

Eternal Labs

ExoCoBio

Anjarium Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences

PureTech Health

Celularity

Exogenus Therapeutics

Aruna Bio

Evoxplore Therapeutics

Hansa Biopharma

Exostem Bio

Rising Demand for Cell-Free Therapeutic Platforms Globally

The market for exosome-based therapeutics is driven by the increasing demand for cell-free treatments. Exosome-based therapy offers several advantages over conventional cell therapy, including less immunological rejection, reduced security risk, and improved biological stability. They are highly appropriate for therapeutic delivery for regenerative medicine and targeted medication administration because of their innate tendency to distribute proteins, RNA, or other biological molecules. Exosome platforms are therefore being included into core therapeutic innovations by nearly 60% of active developers, accelerating clinical research and technological uptake.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Source

In 2025, Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) dominated with 45% share due to their well-established therapeutic potential, broad clinical research applications, and proven regenerative capabilities. The immune cell type is the most rapidly growing sub-segment, owing to rising number of studies on immunotherapy and oncology.

By Therapeutic Application

In 2025, Oncology dominated with 38% share due to high requirement of new cancer medications and capable of transporting drug/gene therapy. Neurological diseases, is also the fastest growing market on account of high unmet needs in CNS therapeutics and regenerative medicine.

By Technology

In 2025, Native Exosomes dominated with 42% share due to simpler manufacturing, proven safety profiles, and widespread use in preclinical and clinical studies. Modified exosomes represent the most rapidly growing due to advancements in targeted delivery and RNA/protein cargo loading.

By End User

In 2025, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies dominated with 50% share as it has invested massively in R&D, clinical trials and proprietary exosome platforms. Hospitals and specialized clinics are the fastest growing and are increasingly involved in early access program globally.

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Exosome-Based Therapy Market Key Segments

By Source

Mesenchymal stem cell (MSC)

Dendritic cell

Immune cell

By Therapeutic Application

Oncology

Neurological disorders

Cardiovascular diseases

Inflammatory and autoimmune disorders

Regenerative medicine

By Technology

Native exosomes

Modified exosomes

Exosome mimetics or synthetic vesicles

By End User

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Research and academic institutes

Hospitals and specialized clinics

Regional Insights:

With 44% of the worldwide market share, North America leads the exosome-based therapeutic industry. A thriving biotechnology ecosystem, clinical research volume, R&D investment, and early adopters of cutting-edge exosome therapies for cancer, regenerative medicine, and other purposes are the region's main advantages.

The market for exosome-based therapy is growing at the fastest rate in Asia-Pacific, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 23.31%. Increased funding for regenerative medicine, a boom in clinical research, and the wider use of cutting-edge biologic treatments are the main drivers of this rapid expansion.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025: Codiak BioSciences announced the advancement of its exoIL-12 program into Phase II clinical trials for oncology, highlighting the therapeutic potential of engineered exosomes in cancer immunotherapy.

Codiak BioSciences announced the advancement of its exoIL-12 program into Phase II clinical trials for oncology, highlighting the therapeutic potential of engineered exosomes in cancer immunotherapy. In February 2025: Evox Therapeutics reported positive preclinical results for its engineered exosome platform delivering RNA therapeutics to the central nervous system, advancing its neurodegenerative disease pipeline.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

EXOSOME THERAPY ADOPTION & DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you understand enterprise adoption trends, therapeutic application growth, and the increasing number of developers entering the exosome-based therapy landscape.

– helps you understand enterprise adoption trends, therapeutic application growth, and the increasing number of developers entering the exosome-based therapy landscape. PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY & DELIVERY INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you track adoption of native, modified, and exosome mimetic platforms along with advancements in targeted RNA/protein payload delivery systems.

– helps you track adoption of native, modified, and exosome mimetic platforms along with advancements in targeted RNA/protein payload delivery systems. CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate adoption trends across different clinical development stages and identify commercialization opportunities for advanced exosome therapies.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends across different clinical development stages and identify commercialization opportunities for advanced exosome therapies. THERAPEUTIC PERFORMANCE & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you assess efficacy improvements, regenerative outcomes, GMP compliance, and adherence to FDA/EMA regulatory standards.

– helps you assess efficacy improvements, regenerative outcomes, GMP compliance, and adherence to FDA/EMA regulatory standards. R&D COST OPTIMIZATION & ENTERPRISE VALUE ANALYSIS – helps you understand manufacturing cost impact, ROI realization, enterprise retention trends, and value creation from customized exosome programs.

– helps you understand manufacturing cost impact, ROI realization, enterprise retention trends, and value creation from customized exosome programs. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STRATEGIC POSITIONING – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key exosome therapy developers based on platform innovation, clinical pipeline expansion, partnerships, and therapeutic capabilities.

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Exosome-Based Therapy Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 54.08 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 288.10 Million CAGR CAGR of 18.22% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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