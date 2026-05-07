Palmetto Publishing Releases Mallory Tucker's New Children's Book on Self-Worth and Inner Confidence

Charleston, SC, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released The World Needs Your Light, a new children's book by first-time author Mallory Tucker. The book, written in verse, offers young readers an affirming framework for understanding self-worth at a time when childhood anxiety and social comparison are on the rise across the country.

The book presents an extended lyrical poem that speaks directly to children, guiding them through the concept of an "inner light" — the unique combination of passions, personality, creativity, and kindness each child already possesses. Through warm, rhythmic verses and an inclusive cast of illustrated characters, Tucker names specific qualities children can identify in themselves: their laughter, their curiosity, their willingness to be kind. Rather than abstract affirmation, the text gives readers concrete language for what makes them who they are.

At the heart of the narrative is a tension familiar to nearly every young person. Children who once expressed themselves freely begin to shrink under the weight of peer pressure, careless comments, and the quiet erosion of self-doubt. Tucker addresses this directly, walking readers through how to recognize negativity, build resilience against bullying, and surround themselves with people who celebrate rather than diminish them. The stakes are personal and immediate — the book asks whether a child will let the world dim their spark or learn to protect and share it.

Tucker stated, "I have spent my career working with children who are struggling to believe they are enough. I wrote this book because I wanted to put something in their hands that says what I wish every child could hear every single day — that who they are, exactly as they are, matters and is needed in this world."

Tucker brings professional credibility to the subject. She is a certified elementary educator and Behavior Intervention Specialist who holds a Master's Certificate in Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports and is completing a Master of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis. The book is positioned alongside established empowerment titles for young readers such as I Am Enough by Grace Byers and The Word Collector by Peter H. Reynolds. It is designed as a read-aloud for ages six through twelve but speaks equally to parents, caregivers, and educators seeking tools to foster confidence and self-love in children.

The World Needs Your Light is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Mallory Tucker is a certified elementary educator and Behavior Intervention Specialist whose career has been devoted to helping children thrive. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education, a Master's Certificate in Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports, and is currently completing her Master of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis. From teaching preschool and kindergarten classrooms to coaching dance teams and choreographing school theater productions, Mallory has spent years nurturing confidence, creativity, and resilience in young people. Her debut children's book, The World Needs Your Light, grew from a deeply personal mission: to help readers of all ages recognize and protect the inner light that makes them who they are. Drawing on her professional experience supporting children through behavioral challenges — and her own understanding of how self-love and encouragement can overcome bullying and difficult days — Mallory crafted a story that celebrates every reader's unique shine and the way it spreads to others. A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mallory is a lifelong dancer who has served as an Artistic Coordinator for a youth club and is also a licensed Massage Therapist — a practice rooted in her passion for holistic wellness. When she is not writing or working with children, she can be found exploring the intersection of movement, mindfulness, and storytelling. Follow Mallory Tucker for updates on new releases.

Media Contact: malloryrtucker33@yahoo.com

Available for interviews: Author, Mallory Tucker

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