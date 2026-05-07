BUREAU VERITAS: Number of shares and voting rights as of April 30, 2026

 | Source: BUREAU VERITAS BUREAU VERITAS

REGULATED INFORMATION

Courbevoie, France – May 7, 2026

Information on number of shares and voting rights as provided by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the French financial markets authority AMF

Issuer: Bureau Veritas

DateNumber of shares (1)Number of voting rights
30/04/2026454,274,696


Theoretical number of voting rights: 579,557,727

Number of exercisable voting rights: 569,368,647

 

(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2026, if any.
                
  

Bureau VeritasHead OfficeTel: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 00
Société AnonymeTour AltoFax: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 01
(Limited liability corporation)4, Place des Saisonswww.bureauveritas.com
Share capital of EUR 54,464,582.4092400 Courbevoie 
RCS Nanterre 775 690 621France 

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