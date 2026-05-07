VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from April 27th to April 29th ,2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, May 07th, 2026                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from April 27th to April 29th ,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 27th to April 29th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2026-04-27FR000012548675 850128,321442XPAR
VINCI2026-04-27FR000012548661 211128,269184CEUX
VINCI2026-04-27FR000012548623 506128,504263AQEU
VINCI2026-04-27FR000012548617 433128,422965TQEX
VINCI2026-04-28FR000012548654 261128,975368XPAR
VINCI2026-04-28FR000012548645 153128,941602CEUX
VINCI2026-04-28FR000012548623 131128,869904AQEU
VINCI2026-04-28FR000012548617 455128,953684TQEX
VINCI2026-04-29FR000012548683 374126,143898XPAR
VINCI2026-04-29FR000012548629 561126,200519CEUX
VINCI2026-04-29FR00001254869 100126,219956AQEU
VINCI2026-04-29FR00001254866 707126,202855TQEX
      
  TOTAL446 742127,9017 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 27-04-26 to 29-04-26 vGB
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