VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from April 27th to April 29th ,2026

Nanterre, May 07th, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from April 27th to April 29th ,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 27th to April 29th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2026-04-27 FR0000125486 75 850 128,321442 XPAR VINCI 2026-04-27 FR0000125486 61 211 128,269184 CEUX VINCI 2026-04-27 FR0000125486 23 506 128,504263 AQEU VINCI 2026-04-27 FR0000125486 17 433 128,422965 TQEX VINCI 2026-04-28 FR0000125486 54 261 128,975368 XPAR VINCI 2026-04-28 FR0000125486 45 153 128,941602 CEUX VINCI 2026-04-28 FR0000125486 23 131 128,869904 AQEU VINCI 2026-04-28 FR0000125486 17 455 128,953684 TQEX VINCI 2026-04-29 FR0000125486 83 374 126,143898 XPAR VINCI 2026-04-29 FR0000125486 29 561 126,200519 CEUX VINCI 2026-04-29 FR0000125486 9 100 126,219956 AQEU VINCI 2026-04-29 FR0000125486 6 707 126,202855 TQEX TOTAL 446 742 127,9017

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

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