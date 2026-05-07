VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from April 30th to April 30th, 2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, May 07th, 2026                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from April 30th to April 30th ,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 30th to April 30th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code) 
VINCI30/04/2026FR0000125486 88 000 127,172431XPAR 
VINCI30/04/2026FR0000125486 50 000 127,177984CEUX 
VINCI30/04/2026FR0000125486 5 000 127,183480TQEX 
VINCI30/04/2026FR0000125486 7 000 127,195521AQEU 
       
  TOTAL 150 000 127,1757  

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 30-04-26 to 30-04-26 vGB
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