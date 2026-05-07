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NON-REGULATED INFORMATION

Luxembourg, May 7, 2026, 5:55 PM





Nextensa and Promobe sell B&B HOTELS at Cloche d’Or





Luxembourg, May 7, 2026 - Promobe and Nextensa announce to have sold their shares in Sparkling 1 S.à r.l., the company that owns the B&B HOTELS at Cloche d’Or district, for a value of €37.4 M. The purchaser is Aberdeen Investments, acting on behalf of Irish Life Investment Managers.

Opened in September 2025, this B&B HOTELS marked the French hotel brand’s debut in Luxembourg. The joint venture between Promobe and Nextensa, and the project’s developer, Grossfeld oversaw the development and delivery of the building in July 2025.

The hotel, rated Three-Star Superior, offers 150 rooms for business and leisure guests, set in a prime location combining shops, offices, medical facilities and green spaces.

Jones Lang LaSalle advised the purchaser in this transaction.





A strategic neighbourhood, combining accessibility and quality of life

Ideally situated in Cloche d’Or district, the new establishment benefits from a mixed-use environment combining offices of major international companies, local shops, a shopping centre, a medical centre, as well as the city’s largest park. Access to the site is facilitated by its immediate proximity to the tram, public transport and major roads. The Cloche d'Or district has been awarded DGNB Platinum certification, reflecting its commitment to sustainable mobility and urban quality.

The Cloche d’Or district continues to attract major new players and is establishing itself as a key urban hub that complements Luxembourg’s CBD (Central Business District).





A building designed for the modern hospitality industry

Designed by architect Moreno, the building comprises seven above-ground floors and includes a basement level with car parks and technical rooms. The entrance, located on Rue Gerhard Mercator, leads to a reception hall, a bar/lounge area, a breakfast room, a meeting room and a large private terrace.

This building has been designed to cater to a mixed clientele, including both business and leisure travellers, offering a level of comfort in line with the standards of the B&B HOTELS brand.





About:

Nextensa

Nextensa is an investor and developer, renowned for large-scale projects such as the Tour & Taxis site and Bel Towers in Brussels. Specialising in urban expansion and regeneration, Nextensa transforms spaces into vibrant and innovative neighbourhoods. As part of the Ackermans & van Haaren holding company (Euronext), it combines technical expertise with strategic vision to actively contribute to sustainable urban development.

Promobe

A Luxembourg-based property developer for over 40 years, Promobe stands out for its unwavering commitment to quality of life. Specialising in the development of office, retail and residential properties, Promobe creates contemporary, functional and exceptional urban environments. A key player in the development of the Cloche d'Or district, one of the most dynamic and sought-after urban hubs in the Grand Duchy, Promobe has established itself as a leading developer in Luxembourg, delivering projects where elegance, innovation and quality of life come together.

Grossfeld

Grossfeld, a joint venture between Promobe and Nextensa, is the leading player in the development of the mixed-use Cloche d’Or district. For over 20 years, Grossfeld has been shaping this ambitious project, transforming the Cloche d’Or into a true urban hub combining housing, offices, shops, restaurants and green spaces. This neighbourhood has been designed to offer an optimal quality of life, with modern infrastructure, excellent transport links and immediate proximity to all essential services. The Cloche d’Or thus embodies a new way of experiencing the city, where comfort, convenience and economic vitality come together.

Aberdeen Investments

Aberdeen Investments is a specialist asset manager that focuses on areas where we have both strength and scale across public and private markets, including credit, specialist equities and real assets. Our teams collaborate across regions, asset classes and specialisms, connecting diverse perspectives and working with clients to identify investment opportunities that suit their needs. As at 31 March 2026, Aberdeen Investments managed c.€438bn on behalf of clients, including insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, independent wealth managers, pension funds, platforms, banks and family offices. As at 31 March 2026, Aberdeen Investments managed c.€35bn in Real Estate.

ILIM

Irish Life Investment Managers Limited (ILIM), as part of Keyridge Asset Management, is an Irish-based, global asset management company working with a wide range of institutional clients including insurance companies, wealth managers, pension schemes, fiduciary managers and sovereign wealth funds across Europe and North America. Keyridge Asset Management is the newly launched global brand for Great-West Lifeco’s European asset management businesses, uniting the external funds business of Canada Life Asset Management, Setanta Asset Management, and Irish Life Investment Managers (ILIM). With over £135 billion in assets under management and backed by the strength of a $3.3 trillion global financial services group, Keyridge brings together deep investment expertise, a proven track record, and a commitment to delivering innovative, tailored solutions for clients.





For more information:

PROMOBE

Anne Clarenne - Group Marketing & Communications Officer

+352 367381-1 - anne.clarenne@promobe.lu

NEXTENSA

Michel Van Geyte - Chief Executive Officer

+32 2 882 10 08 - michel.van.geyte@nextensa.eu

GROSSFELD (Promobe & Nextensa joint venture)

Patrick Labey - Manager

+352 248393-1 - patrick.labey@grossfeld.lu





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