Ivans Index April 2026 Results Released

Month-over-month premium renewal rate change is variable, as year-over-year premiums rise across all lines except Workers’ Compensation

 | Source: Ivans Ivans

Chicago, IL., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans® today announced the April 2026 results of the Ivans Index™, the insurance industry’s premium renewal rate index. Year over year, Commercial Auto, Business Owner's Policy (BOP), General Liability, Commercial Property and Umbrella experienced increasing average premium renewal rates, while premium renewal rates decreased for Workers’ Compensation. Month over month, Commercial Auto, Commercial Property and Workers’ Compensation experience an increase, while BOP, General Liability and Umbrella experienced a decrease. 
 
Premium renewal rate change by line of business for April 2026 highlights include: 

  • Commercial Auto: 5.24%, up from 5.05% last month. 
  • BOP6.43%, down slightly from 6.51% at the end of March.  
  • General Liability: 5.70%, down from March, which was 6.64%.  
  • Commercial Property: 6.24%, up slightly from 6.23% in March. 
  • Umbrella: 8.27%, down from 8.76% in March. 
  • Workers’ Compensation: -1.35%, up from -1.60% last month. 

 
Released monthly, Ivans Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the Ivans Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 38,000 agencies and 700 carriers and MGAs, the Ivans Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. Ivans Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at markets.ivansinsurance.com

Download the complete Q1 2026 Ivans Index report

  

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The Ivans logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S. 
 
About Ivans 
Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 38,000 agents and over 700 carrier and MGA partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it. 

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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