Inolign Enters the Online Trading Market with Multi-Asset Services

London, UK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inolign has announced its official launch as an online trading brand, entering the market with a unique model for clients who want a broader way to participate in global financial markets. The company starts with a service structure shaped around trading activity, account control, secure handling, and client reporting. Instead of arriving with one narrow product line, Inolign presents a wider operating model that brings trading tools, account tiers, specialist services, and savings options under one brand.

“Inolign is launched for clients who want a trading brand that feels organized and practical from the very first step,” said Khloe D., spokesperson for Inolign. “The idea behind our brand is simple. Clients should have one place to review markets, follow account activity and manage risk with more control. We want Inolign to feel useful in daily trading, not distant or complicated. Our vision is to help users approach financial markets with better structure and more confidence. That means paying attention to the full journey, from the way market information is presented to how clients review their activity after a position is closed.”

Trading Infrastructure Backed by Stronger Trading Conditions

The company’s trading lineup covers more than 160 instruments across forex, stocks, commodities, indices, bullion, and energy products. Its cloud-based trading environment includes live pricing, charting, screening tools, reporting functions, and risk analysis features. Inolign also highlights account security through two-factor verification, encryption, account separation, data protection steps, and segregated handling of client funds.

Inolign also introduces a tiered account structure that ranges from Bronze to INO VIP, with service conditions changing according to account level. The brand’s wider offering also includes gap trading support, arbitrage-focused tools, and savings options centered on flexible fund availability, automatic compounding, and no lock-in periods.

“Market conditions have become harder to read, and that has changed what clients expect from a trading brand,” Khloe D. added. “Fast price swings, along with thin liquidity windows and news-driven moves can put pressure on both execution and decision-making. With Inolign, we aim to offer optimal trading tools and a service structure that can support clients through those conditions. This launch is only the starting point for us. We will keep reviewing our trading environment and account services so the brand continues to improve with the needs of active market participants.”

About Inolign

Inolign is an online trading brand with an execution-only model and a product range covering multi-asset trading, gap trading, arbitrage trading and flexible savings accounts. Its trading service includes more than 160 instruments across major global markets, supported by a cloud-based platform with live pricing, charting, screening tools, account reports and risk analysis features. The brand’s account structure runs from Bronze to INO VIP, with higher tiers adding benefits such as priority withdrawals, premium reports, VPS availability, senior analyst input, priority liquidity and tailored trading conditions. Inolign also uses account verification, KYC and AML checks, secure dashboard withdrawals and client fund separation as part of its operating process.

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