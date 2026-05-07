TOMI Environmental Solutions’ Binary Ionization Technology Approved in Additional European Union Countries

FREDERICK, Md., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announced today that its Binary Ionization Technology has received formal approval from four additional EU member states, marking the Company's expanding authorizations across the European Union and is now available in Belgium, Denmark, Germany and Hungary; the product had already been approved in the Netherlands, Great Britan, and Northern Ireland.

TOMI's Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) Solution has been officially authorized as a PT2 disinfectant for both SteraMist room fogging and surface spraying equipment. The product is approved for professional indoor use, addressing bacteria, yeasts, and mycobacteria serving the medical, healthcare, industrial, commercial, hospitality, institutional, and tertiary sectors.

This approval was granted under the European Union's Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR), the regulatory framework governing the authorization of biocidal products across all EU member states. Under BPR provisions, an approval secured in one member state can support a streamlined mutual recognition pathway in others, potentially accelerating TOMI's ability to bring BIT to market across the broader European Union without the need to repeat the full authorization process in each country. Mutual recognition in parallel is expected in the following countries: Austria, France, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Spain.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our Binary Ionization Technology into Germany, Denmark, Belgium, and Hungary”, said Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, Chief Operating Officer of TOMI. “This significant milestone not only reflects our commitment to providing effective disinfection solutions across Europe but also positions TOMI for substantial growth in the region. The approval under the EU’s Biocidal Products Regulation enhances our ability to serve a wider array of markets while reinforcing our competitive edge. As we move forward, we anticipate that this strategic expansion will drive sales and deliver greater value to our shareholders."

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI’s products and services to serve the European market. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com