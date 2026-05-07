Edmentum Research Confirms Causal Impact of Virtual Tutoring on Student Achievement

Bloomington, Minn., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmentum, the leading provider of K-12 digital curriculum, assessments, and learning interventions, has released new efficacy research demonstrating that its high-impact virtual tutoring program significantly improved students’ reading achievement. This third-party validated study meets ESSA Tier 1 standards, the strongest evidence that an intervention directly caused improvements in student outcomes.

The study examined more than 2,000 upper elementary students in a large New Jersey school district who were identified as underperforming in reading at the beginning of the school year. Compared to statistically similar students who had comparable achievement but did not receive tutoring, those who participated in virtual tutoring provided by Edmentum―known as Targeted Skills Instruction―performed significantly better on their end-of-year English language arts (ELA) assessment. Students who received tutoring:

Improved their ranking on the state assessment by an average of 20 percentile points.

Were 2.5 times more likely than their peers to meet test expectations, demonstrating grade-level performance.

Scored near the top of the state’s Level 2 category on average, nearly a full performance level higher than peers, who scored at the bottom of Level 2.

“Tutoring is one of the most popular and effective interventions, at all levels of learning from K-12 and beyond, but is too often unavailable to the students who need it most. The key question is ‘how can we make sure tutoring programs work for all students, and at scale?,” said Dr. Michelle Barrett, SVP of Research, Policy & Impact for Edmentum. “This study is important because it provides compelling evidence towards answering it, demonstrating causation between Edmentum’s virtual tutoring and statistically significant improvements for students performing below grade level. We’re proud to show how this impact can be achieved within the real-world environment of a modern school district.”

Tutoring is in demand by schools and parents alike, but in-person tutoring is expensive, and access is often limited. Tutoring is most effective when it occurs during the school day and involves a human educator, but many districts don’t have the ability to hire more full-time educators for tutoring, either due to budgetary constraints or a lack of available educators with the necessary qualifications. By connecting K-12 students with certified, experienced teachers for research-based, small-group instruction, Targeted Skills Instruction gives students access to a human tutor while providing districts with the scalability of a virtual program. Built to extend district capacity rather than replace local staff, the program integrates seamlessly into the school day to strengthen intervention and proficiency efforts.

To learn about the full details, methodology, and results of this study, read the research report.

About Edmentum

Edmentum believes that every student deserves the opportunity to thrive everywhere learning occurs—whether they seek to catch up, stay on track, or chart their own path. When you pair Edmentum’s comprehensive, research-backed learning acceleration solutions with empowered and supported educators, you can change the direction of students’ lives. We partner with K-12 educators in all 50 states and 100+ countries worldwide to design, implement, and sustain the programs that deliver on this shared promise of learning acceleration for every student. Learn more at www.edmentum.com