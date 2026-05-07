Carahsoft Advances Customer Experience and Engagement Initiatives Through Comprehensive Government CX Events in 2026

RESTON, Va., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced its Customer Experience (CX) highlights and initiatives, as well as its upcoming events portfolio for 2026, reaffirming its commitment to enabling modern service delivery and citizen engagement across Federal, State and Local Government agencies.

Carahsoft’s CX Team continues to expand its CX support through thought leadership, events and strategic initiatives focused on engagement and innovation. Carahsoft will host its annual Customer Experience and Engagement Summit, rebranded as the GovExperience Summit: Advancing Digital Services & CX, and is returning as a Platinum Sponsor of the Service to the Citizen Awards. The team will also launch a 2026 Customer Experience Buyer’s Guide and a GovEvents Market Trend Report focusing on Contact Centers this year.

“Carahsoft’s CX portfolio includes a wide range of providers and solutions that equip agencies with the tools needed to modernize citizen services, deliver real-time information and enhance reliability,” said Tiffany Goddard, Program Executive for Customer Experience & Engagement Solutions at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners remain committed to advancing Government CX capabilities and experience outcomes and driving constituent engagement. Our robust event schedule underscores that commitment and our focus on driving digital transformation and service excellence across the Public Sector.”

Mark Your Calendars: Top Customer Experience and Engagement Events in 2026

GovExperience Summit: Advancing Government Service Delivery & CX

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Location: Reston, VA

Details: Co-hosted by Carahsoft and GovExec, the 16th annual summit examines how AI, automation and design thinking are transforming Government service delivery. With discussions on emerging technology and change management, the event convenes experts to share strategies that balance innovation with accessibility.

Government Service Delivery

Date: Wednesday, June 10 – Thursday, June 11

Location: Washington, D.C.

Details: The Government Service Delivery event convenes Government leaders and innovators to explore tech-powered solutions for seamless, secure and citizen-centric services. Carahsoft is participating as a Bronze Sponsor for the event and will have an exhibit booth to showcase tools and strategies for service delivery transformation.

Dreamforce 2026

Date: Tuesday, September 15 – Thursday, September 17

Location: San Francisco, CA

Details: Dreamforce brings together Government and technology leaders to discuss digital transformation and customer success across industries, including how CX platforms can adapt to meet unique Public Sector requirements. Carahsoft is sponsoring Dreamforce 2026 and will host a networking reception for its partners.

Service to the Citizen Awards

Date: Friday, September 18

Location: Washington, D.C.

Details: The Service to the Citizen Awards recognizes public servants at all levels of Government who exemplify excellence and innovation in Government service delivery and citizen engagement. Carahsoft is returning as a Platinum Sponsor of the event and will support its partners and customers in their nominations.

ACT-IAC Digital Transformation Summit

Date: Tuesday, September 22

Location: Reston, VA

Details: Hosted at the Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center, the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit brings together Government and industry leaders and focuses on digital modernization initiatives that are reshaping Government services. Carahsoft is dedicated to delivering the solutions and expertise needed to transform citizen services.

ACT-IAC CX Summit

Date: Friday, November 13

Location: Reston, VA

Details: The CX Summit brings together Federal and industry leaders to discuss strategies for innovating and advancing Government operations. Carahsoft is the facility sponsor for the event, hosting the event in collaboration with ACT-IAC at its Conference & Collaboration Center.

For more insights on Carahsoft’s CX initiatives and upcoming events, read the latest blog post: “Top 10 GovExperience & CX Events for Government in 2026” or contact CXMarketing@carahsoft.com. For more information on Carahsoft and its industry leading CX technology partners events, visit the Customer Experience and Engagement solutions portfolio and CX events page.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com