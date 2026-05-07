Gamblizard Announces New Report on Licensing Gaps and Player Protection in the Canadian Online Casino Market

Toronto, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamblizard, an independent online casino comparison platform, has published an updated overview of its casino ranking methodology, outlining how licensing transparency, withdrawal performance, responsible gambling tools, bonus terms, and user protection signals are assessed across Canadian-facing casino brands. The methodology is available here: https://gamblizard.ca/how-we-rank-casinos/

Independent testing reveals gaps in casino licensing and player protection.

As part of this ongoing evaluation process, Gamblizard reviewed more than 400 casino brands using its seven-criterion ranking framework introduced in mid-2025. The review identified recurring issues across the market, including unclear licensing information, withdrawal times that differed from advertised claims, and responsible gambling tools that were not always easy to find within account dashboards or main site navigation.

One of the findings outlined in the report relates to legal credentials. The analysis identified instances where casinos displayed expired or invalid licenses in their footers. In several cases, casinos claiming to hold recognized regulatory licenses were found to be linking to outdated certificate numbers or inactive regulatory pages.

The report also examines withdrawal processing times. Platforms advertising “instant Interac withdrawals” averaged 18-24 hours for processing, while brands promoting “24-hour payouts” often required 48-72 hours. In some cases, payouts promoted within one day took up to five days to complete.

Another area covered in the report is responsible gambling accessibility. While a majority of reviewed platforms included tools such as deposit limits, only a smaller portion made these features easily accessible through main navigation or account dashboards, with others requiring users to search through support sections.

“This report focuses on documenting observable patterns across the market using a consistent evaluation framework,” said Mila Roy, Senior Content Strategist at Gamblizard. “The goal is to present structured findings based on testing and publicly available information.”

The report is intended to provide an overview of operational practices across online casino platforms and contribute to ongoing discussions around transparency and user awareness.

And so, looking ahead, Gamblizard will keep growing its tested casino database. The goal is to provide Canadian players with transparent, evidence-backed reviews that put player protection before catchy marketing slogans.

About Gamblizard

Since 2020, Gamblizard has been a go-to guide for Canadian players looking for honest iGaming information. They specialize in breaking down the fine print of casino bonuses and testing games to ensure they are fair. As an independent reviewer, Gamblizard never sells its ratings. This means that player safety always comes before profit.

About Gamblizard

Expert casino, bonus, and game reviews; real tests; verifiable proof; bonus suggestions; strategy and playing advice – all of this is Gamblizard. And we’re so much more than just an affiliate business. We’re dedicated to saving you all the trouble when choosing which casinos to trust, where to play, how to play, and how to win.

Press Inquiries

Mila Roy

Senior Content Strategist

mila.roy [at] gamblizard.ca

https://gamblizard.com/