BreakGround Launches AI-Native Platform That Automatically Creates SaaS Onboarding Experiences

Delaware, DELAWARE, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BreakGround today announced the launch of its AI-native onboarding platform designed to help SaaS companies automatically generate personalized in-app onboarding experiences without the heavy manual setup traditionally required by product adoption tools.

10x better user experience, yet 10x cheaper

Unlike conventional onboarding platforms that takes weeks and require teams to manually build walkthroughs, tooltips, product tours, and onboarding flows step by step, BreakGround uses AI and DOM scanning technology to understand a product’s interface and automatically generate contextual onboarding experiences within an hour.

The platform can generate walkthroughs, checklists, hotspots, feature guidance, contextual nudges, onboarding paths, and in-app support layers dynamically based on product structure and user behavior.

“Products are becoming increasingly powerful, but they’re not becoming easier to use,” said Arisht Jain, founder of BreakGround and author of Design Alchemy: Understand Your User & Build Great Solutions.

“Teams spend weeks building onboarding manually while users still struggle to discover features and understand workflows. Most onboarding tools still operate like builders. We wanted to explore a fundamentally different idea: what if AI could build onboarding for you? That became BreakGround.”

BreakGround positions itself as an AI-native alternative to traditional product adoption and onboarding platforms by shifting onboarding from manually configured experiences to AI-generated infrastructure.

After connecting a product, BreakGround analyzes the application interface through DOM scanning and automatically generates onboarding systems tailored to different user journeys and behaviors. The platform continuously adapts onboarding experiences dynamically, helping SaaS companies improve feature adoption and user activation without requiring extensive operational overhead from product and customer success teams.

According to the company, teams using BreakGround can reduce onboarding creation time by up to 90% while increasing user engagement by more than 200%.

The launch comes at a time when SaaS companies are increasingly prioritizing product-led growth, activation, retention, and feature adoption as core growth drivers. However, many onboarding systems remain static, labor-intensive, and difficult to scale across evolving products and user segments.

BreakGround aims to redefine this category through AI-generated onboarding that evolves alongside the product experience itself.

The company is currently serving paying customers and plans to expand its AI infrastructure further to support increasingly adaptive and intelligent onboarding experiences for modern SaaS products.

For more information, visit https://breakground.io

Use AI to build your onboarding

About BreakGround

BreakGround turns your product into a guided experience—using AI. Just enter your product URL, and AI understands your UI to generate onboarding, tooltips, and in-app guidance automatically. No complex setup. No manual flows. Live in under an hour. If users struggle to understand your product, BreakGround uses AI to make it obvious.

Press Inquiries

Emily Carter

Partnerships Manager

emily@breakground.io

https://breakground.io

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=c5WUNCm4v88