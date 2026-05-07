Wisconsin Dairy Farms Invite Students of All Ages to ‘Adopt a Cow’

MADISON, Wis., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) and Discover Dairy invite participants across the state to meet their new favorite classroom or community companion, as enrollment is now open for the free “Adopt a Cow” program for the 2026–27 school year.

The program pairs participants with calves from four Wisconsin dairy farms: OrthRidge Farms in Lancaster, Wis.; Nellie Farms in Eau Claire, Wis.; Schleis Farms in Kewaunee, Wis.; and McFarlandale Dairy in Watertown, Wis.

“Here in Wisconsin, where dairy farming is a way of life, the Adopt a Cow program connects people of all ages to the farmers behind every glass of milk and every block of cheese,” said Erika Schade, Community and Schools Manager, DFW. “From classrooms to cafeterias, bus drivers to nursing homes and assisted living communities, it offers a simple, meaningful way to bring dairy farmer stories to life.”

Participants receive photos, videos and activity materials throughout the school year, allowing them to track their calves’ growth and learn about dairy farming. The program also provides standards-aligned curriculum that helps participants understand where their food comes from.

More than 55,000 students in Wisconsin participate in the program each year. The program serves a wide range of audiences, including daycares, pre-K through 12th grade classrooms, special education programs, homeschools, adult education programs, school cafeterias, nursing homes and assisted living communities.

“My students absolutely loved engaging with the Adopt a Cow program,” said Christi Slowey of Woodland Elementary in Kimberly, Wis. “One of the best parts was seeing their excitement as they learned about their adopted calf, watching them eagerly anticipate updates, ask thoughtful questions and develop a real connection with the farm. The program made agriculture feel personal and real to them.”

The program also offers live virtual chats and farm tours, giving participants the opportunity to connect directly with farmers, meet their calves and ask questions.

“As a sixth-generation family farm, we take great pride in what we do and love sharing it with the next generation,” said Christine Bender of McFarlandale Dairy in Watertown, Wis. “Seeing the joy and curiosity from participants is just as rewarding for us. I highly recommend teachers sign up.”

Early sign-up enrollment opens May 1 and closes Sept. 1, 2026. Participants who enroll by Sept. 1 receive a printed welcome packet with an adoption certificate and calf photo. Those who enroll between Sept. 1 and Jan. 31, 2027, participate digitally.

To enroll, visit www.discoverdairy.com/adopt.

The Adopt a Cow program is made possible through the generous support of Dairy Excellence Foundation donors and program partners, including American Dairy Association Northeast, American Dairy Association Indiana, Midwest Dairy, The Dairy Alliance, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Dairy Management West, Dairy West, New England Dairy, American Dairy Association Mideast, Dairy Council of Florida, United Dairy Industry of Michigan, and Maine Dairy and Nutrition Council.

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About Discover Dairy: Discover Dairy is an educational series managed by the Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation of Pennsylvania in partnership with American Dairy Association Northeast, American Dairy Association Indiana, Midwest Dairy, The Dairy Alliance, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Dairy Council of Arizona and Nevada, Dairy West, New England Dairy, Dairy Farmers of Washington, American Dairy Association Mideast, Dairy Council of Florida, United Dairy Industry of Michigan, and Maine Dairy and Nutrition Council.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin’s world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at wisconsindairy.org.

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