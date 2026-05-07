The Battery Show South 2026 Powers the Future of Energy Storage and Innovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Battery Show South and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Expo, the Southeast’s premier event for advanced battery technology and energy storage solutions, concluded its highly anticipated gathering at the Charlotte Convention Center on April 22-23, 2026, leaving attendees inspired by the latest innovations in energy storage, electric vehicles (EVs), and renewable energy technologies.

This year’s event brought together a dynamic lineup of speakers and panelists, making it a hub for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and technological advancement. The Battery Show South 2026 showcased the cutting-edge solutions driving the future of energy storage and sustainable power systems.

Insightful Keynote Presentations

The Battery Show South 2026 featured three thought-provoking keynote sessions from industry leaders including Christopher Chung, CEO, Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, with an in-depth look at the state’s significance in The Battery Belt; Brad Li, President of the Americas, Sineng Americas, examining how AI is reshaping the global economy, and the energy systems that power it; and Ryan Melsert, CEO & CTO, American Battery Technology Company, exploring the battery supply chain.

Comprehensive Conference Programming

The Battery Show South Conference delivered two days of expert-led learning designed to equip industry leaders with the knowledge and tools to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving battery, energy storage, and EV industry. Attendees were able to view technical sessions & case studies with in-depth analysis; roundtables that kicked off each day with a notable keynote address followed by a panel of top industry leaders discussing the most important market disruptors; and Lightning Talks, 15 minute sessions providing an overview of emerging technologies, new research, and creative solutions from across the battery, energy storage, and EV landscape.

“The Battery Show South 2026 has solidified its position as the Southeast’s leading platform for battery technology and electric vehicle innovation,” says Shamara Ray, Group Event Director, Manufacturing by Informa. “This year’s event not only showcased groundbreaking technologies but also fostered impactful connections that will drive the future of energy storage and sustainable power systems. We are witnessing the continued evolution of this dynamic industry.”

Networking and Collaboration

The event provided unparalleled networking opportunities, connecting professionals from across the energy and manufacturing ecosystems. From informal meetups to structured matchmaking sessions, attendees forged valuable connections and partnerships to drive innovation in the energy sector.

Co-Located Synergies with MD&M South 2026

For the first time, The Battery Show South was co-located with MD&M South, creating a unique opportunity for attendees to explore synergies across battery, EV, energy storage and advanced manufacturing technologies. This collaboration allowed participants to access both events with a single pass, broadening their exposure to cutting-edge innovations.

The Battery Show South returns to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA, on April 21-22, 2027. Learn more about the show here.

About The Battery Show

The Battery Show is the largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, co-located with Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to advanced battery and the electric and hybrid vehicle drivetrain. Visitors to our shows can discover and demo the latest products, technology, and solutions from nearly a thousand suppliers, network with tens of thousands of attendees and access a breadth of education across multiple tracks and technical sessions. The Battery Show is organized by Informa Markets Engineering and includes The Battery Show Europe, The Battery Show North America, The Battery Show South, The Battery Show India and The Battery Show Asia. Listed media partners include Informa Market's Battery Technology and DesignNews. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com.

About Manufacturing by Informa

Manufacturing by Informa is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Manufacturing by Informa

pr.ime@informa.com

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