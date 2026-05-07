CrowdStrike Selects Presidio for 2026 Americas Specialized Solutions Partner of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas and MIAMI, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMER Partner Symposium -- Presidio , a leading global technology services and solutions provider, today announced that it has been named the 2026 CrowdStrike Americas Specialized Solutions Partner of the Year. The award, presented at CrowdStrike’s Americas Partner Symposium, recognizes Presidio’s excellence and leadership in helping organizations strengthen cyber resilience and consolidate protection with the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform .

“This recognition is a reflection of the trust our customers place in Presidio and the strength of our cybersecurity teams who help them reduce risk and strengthen resilience every day,” said Justin Tibbs, Vice President of Cyber Security Practice at Presidio. “We’re proud to work with CrowdStrike to help organizations gain the most value from the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform and stay focused on what matters most: preventing breaches and protecting their business.”

As customers face expanding attack surfaces and growing pressure to rationalize security investments, Presidio helps organizations align cybersecurity strategy with measurable business outcomes. Through its work with CrowdStrike, Presidio supports customers in addressing high-priority risk areas including identity, cloud, SaaS, endpoint protection, and next-gen Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) – ultimately reducing operational complexity and strengthening resilience.

CrowdStrike’s invite-only Americas Partner Symposium brings together industry-leading partners to unlock new opportunities, accelerate growth, and help customers consolidate security investments on the Falcon platform. The awards program recognizes CrowdStrike’s top partners that deliver innovation and business outcomes with the Falcon platform, exceed revenue expectations, and build successful customer relationships.

“Congratulations to Presidio on being named our 2026 Americas Specialized Solutions Partner of the Year,” said Amanda Adams, SVP, Global Alliances at CrowdStrike. “Presidio is driving real-world transformation for customers – modernizing the SOC with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and helping organizations consolidate security on the Falcon platform. With deep expertise across cloud and a close alignment with AWS, they’re helping customers move faster, reduce complexity, and stop breaches. We’re excited to continue building on this momentum together.”

To learn more about the CrowdStrike Accelerate Partner Program, please click here . To learn more about how Presidio and CrowdStrike collaborate to safeguard organizations’ operational resilience, click here .

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio’s expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com .