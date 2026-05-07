MedCerts and Regis College Partner to Expand Access to Healthcare and IT Career Pathways in Massachusetts

WESTON, Mass., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students and working adults across Massachusetts will soon have expanded access to career training in healthcare and IT through a new partnership between MedCerts, a nationally recognized leader in online career training and a Stride, Inc. company, and Regis College. The collaboration aims to open new pathways to in-demand careers for first-generation college students, adult learners, and professionals looking to gain new skills or advance in their careers.

Beginning in March 2026, Regis College will offer more than 20 of MedCerts’ non-credit healthcare and IT certification training programs to prospective students interested in preparing for in-demand careers.

“This partnership reflects Regis College’s mission to open doors and create pathways to opportunity,” said Regis President Antoinette Hays, PhD, RN. “Through flexible, career-focused programs aligned to respond to urgent workforce needs, MedCerts will help us equip learners with the skills and certifications needed to advance their careers, increase earning potential, and help employers fill critical roles in the region.”

According to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development , healthcare occupations are projected to be among the fastest-growing fields in the state over the next decade. This trend mirrors national workforce shortages, with millions of healthcare positions remaining unfilled across the country. Technology employment in Massachusetts is also projected to grow, with thousands of new jobs expected annually as the sector rebounds and expands.

“Through MedCerts’ self-paced, industry-recognized programs, students gain practical skills to prepare for real healthcare and IT roles,” said Jennifer Kolb, Vice President of Workforce Partnerships at MedCerts. “Our flexible, fast-track programs help learners enter high-demand careers quickly while helping employers fill critical workforce gaps.”

For more information about this partnership and enrollment in MedCerts’ certification training programs through Regis College, visit: certificates.regiscollege.edu

About MedCerts

MedCerts provides innovative, online career training programs that prepare adult learners for in-demand roles in healthcare and IT. With interactive eLearning, expert instruction and strong industry partnerships, MedCerts has helped over 100,000 students gain the skills and certifications needed for career success. Through MedCerts Partner Solutions, the company collaborates with employers, higher education institutions and workforce agencies to bridge the gap between training and career opportunities. MedCerts is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc . , a leader in online education. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com .

About Regis College

Regis College is a coed university 12 miles west of Boston in Weston, Mass. founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston nearly a century ago. With over 2,700 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students enrolled on campus and in fully online graduate programs, Regis provides an academically rigorous education within the schools of nursing, arts and sciences, business and communication, and health sciences. In line with Regis' mission of providing innovative, industry-focused learning opportunities, the university offers academic partnerships with hospitals and local employers, a clinical dental center in Waltham, Mass., and bachelor's completion and accelerated nursing programs at its campus in Lawrence, Mass. The university's 18 NCAA Division III athletic teams compete within the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC). Regis challenges, inspires, and supports students who are driven by passion, purpose, and a pursuit to positively impact the world within a learning community that embraces inclusivity and innovation and builds strong character, confidence, and careers. Visit regiscollege.edu to learn more.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sam Amsterdam for MedCerts

Amsterdam Group Public Relations Inc.

Sam@AmsterdamGroup.net

(202) 910-8349



Michael Guilfoyle for Regis College

VP for Marketing and Communications

michael.guilfoyle@regiscollege.edu

Ext. 401.243.7182