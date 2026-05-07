Belo Sun Mining Corp. Begins Trading on OTCQX

TORONTO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. (“Belo Sun” or the “Company”) (TSX: BSX; OTCQX: BSXGF) is pleased to announce that effective today, its common shares have qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”) in the United States under the ticker “BSXGF”. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Exchange under the symbol “BSX”.

Clovis Torres, Chief Executive Officer of Belo Sun commented: “Our move to OTCQX underscores Belo Sun’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value by broadening our reach within the U.S. investment community. We believe this transition will provide U.S. investors with a more efficient, liquid platform to participate in our growth. As we advance the Volta Grande Gold Project in Brazil we will continue evolving our capital markets and growing our international shareholder base.”

Comprehensive market data and real-time price quotes can be found on www.otcmarkets.com . The OTCQX Market is the highest-level lowest-risk market for international companies operating in the United States and is restricted to companies with high financial standards, who practice fairness and transparency, and comply with applicable security laws.

About the Company

Belo Sun Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company with gold-focused properties in Brazil. Belo Sun’s primary focus is advancing and expanding its 100% owned Volta Grande Gold Project in Pará State, Brazil. Belo Sun trades on the TSX under the symbol “BSX” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “BSXGF.” For more information about Belo Sun, please visit www.belosun.com.



For inquiries, please contact Belo Sun Mining Corp, +1 888-516-4171 or info@belosun.com .

Caution regarding forward-looking information: