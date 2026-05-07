Ahead of Mother's Day, Bestselling Memoir Redefines Inheritance Not as What We're Given, But What We Choose to Heal

Kansas City, KS, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Daughter’s Inheritance published by Landon Hail Press, reached bestseller on Amazon in categories including #1 Best Seller and New Release in Family & Personal Growth as well as #1 New Release in Women’s Personal Spiritual Growth. Book cover design by Rich Johnson of Spectacle Photography, photography by Angelli Nguyen. Creative direction and styling by Samantha Joy.

With Mother's Day just around the corner, the cultural conversation turns to motherhood. But for millions of women, that conversation is complicated. It is layered with grief, longing, and deep wounds that were handed down from generation to generation. It is for those women that Tammy Blake wrote her debut memoir.

Written from lived experience, the memoir chronicles Blake's decades-long journey through childhood trauma, CPTSD, estrangement, and ultimately, the hard-won discovery that healing is the most powerful inheritance she can pass on to her daughter.

For most of her life, Blake survived. She over-functioned, over-performed, and kept the peace — never realizing that what looked like resilience was actually her nervous system doing what it had been trained to do: stay safe in an unsafe world. It wasn't until she entered therapy in her mid-forties that she finally had language for what she had been living with: complex PTSD. It was in that diagnosis that her healing finally began.

Structured across six parts — The Making of a Quiet Girl, Survival Seasons, The Unraveling, The Awakening, The Peace Process, and A Haven of Her Own — A Daughter's Inheritance takes readers through Blake's childhood wounds, her decades-long enmeshment with her mother, the shattering revelation about her biological father, and the somatic, faith-led healing work that ultimately brought her home to herself. It also explores the modalities that became her anchors from EMDR and parts integration to somatic coaching and more. Weaving story, faith, and deep inner work into a story that speaks directly to the body and the soul, Blake cracks open the conversation on generational trauma.

Author Tammy Blake. Photography by Angelli Nguyen. Creative direction and styling by Samantha Joy.

"I wrote this book because I know what it feels like to live disconnected from your truth,” explains Blake. "To me, 'inheritance' is not just what we're given, but what we choose to keep, what we choose to heal, and what we choose to pass on. My hope is that every woman who reads this feels seen, understood, and reminded that she is not alone in her journey. More than anything, I hope she walks away knowing she has the power to choose a different ending."

A Daughter's Inheritance is a testament to what becomes possible when a woman stops surviving and starts living. It’s a nudge for women towards the quiet, revolutionary act of refusing to pass pain to the next generation.

"Some of us arrive on Earth welcomed with love and open arms. This is not Tammy's story," says Samantha Joy, Editor-in-Chief and Founder of Landon Hail Press. "While the model she was handed was wrapped in darkness, this didn't stop her from healing, overcoming trauma, and becoming a beacon of unconditional love and protection for the little girl within her, and for the one she brought into the world."

Tammy Blake is a writer, mother, and cycle-breaker whose work centers on healing, nervous system regulation, and faith-led transformation. Through years of deep healing work including EMDR, parts integration, and somatic coaching, Tammy began to reconnect with her voice, her body, and her truth. She lives with her daughter and continues to create a life rooted in peace, authenticity, and lasting change.

Blake's mission is to further the conversation around intergenerational trauma, empower women to choose themselves, and ensure that no woman walking through her hardest chapter feels entirely alone.

Dedicated to creating a sacred and transparent space for writers, Landon Hail Press allows authors to own the creative direction of their book and their brand. LHP books have been featured in major publications including People.com.

Are you an aspiring author? Book a free consultation with Landon Hail Press here.

Check out the book trailer below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwa8mndmucw

SOURCE: Landon Hail Press

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