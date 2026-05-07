Update: Result of AGM

 | Source: Irish Continental Group Plc Irish Continental Group Plc

7 May 2026

Irish Continental Group plc

Result of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”)

At the AGM of Irish Continental Group plc held today, Thursday 7 May 2026, all resolutions proposed were passed on a poll.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 7 April 2026 and which is available on the Company’s website www.icg.ie.

In addition, a procedural motion was put to the meeting to correct a typographical error in relation to Resolutions 6(a). The procedural motion was passed unanimously.

The table below sets out the results of the poll on each resolution.

 RESOLUTIONFor AgainstTotal VotesWithheld
  Number%Number%NumberPercent Issued CapitalNumber
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING       
1To receive and consider the 2025 financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditor thereon and a review of the affairs of the Company (as an advisory resolution)105,497,44099.96%40,5800.04%105,538,02071.09%32,710
         
2To declare a final dividend of 10.95 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2025105,564,860100.00%00.00%105,564,86071.10%5,870
         
3.aTo re-appoint John B. McGuckian as a director103,351,05997.90%2,213,8012.10%105,564,86071.10%5,870
3.bTo re-appoint Eamonn Rothwell as a director105,429,39099.87%135,4700.13%105,564,86071.10%5,870
3.cTo re-appoint David Ledwidge as a director105,509,01999.95%55,8410.05%105,564,86071.10%5,870
3.dTo re-appoint Lesley Williams as a director105,309,94499.76%254,9160.24%105,564,86071.10%5,870
3.eTo re-appoint Daniel Clague as a director103,550,63498.09%2,014,2261.91%105,564,86071.10%5,870
3.fTo re-appoint Éimear Moloney as a director105,308,94499.76%255,9160.24%105,564,86071.10%5,870
         
4To authorise the directors to fix the auditors remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2026105,472,81699.92%81,8440.08%105,554,66071.10%16,070
         
5To receive and consider the Report of the Remuneration Committee for the year ended 31 December 2025
 (as an advisory resolution)		82,401,01278.06%23,161,09821.94%105,562,11071.10%8,620
         
6General authority to allot relevant securities99,550,34594.30%6,014,5155.70%105,564,86071.10%5,870
         
7To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in specified circumstances 104,627,29599.11%937,5650.89%105,564,86071.10%5,870
         
8To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in additional specified circumstances99,635,01594.39%5,919,6455.61%105,554,66071.10%16,070
         
9To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares105,506,81599.94%63,8350.06%105,570,65071.11%80
         
10To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares by way of tender offer100,524,13595.24%5,022,3154.76%105,546,45071.09%10,280
         
11To authorise the Company to re-allot treasury shares105,552,635100.00%2,0250.00%105,554,66071.10%16,070
         
12Authority to convene certain general meetings on 14 days notice100,507,46995.21%5,054,6414.79%105,562,11071.10%8,620

Resolutions 1 to 6 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 7 to 12 were proposed as special resolutions. Votes withheld are not a vote in law and are not considered in counting the total votes for and against.

While all resolutions were passed, the Board notes the voting result on the advisory resolution on the Report of the Remuneration Committee. As part of ongoing engagement with shareholders ahead of the AGM, the Board received feedback from some shareholders concerning certain aspects of executive director remuneration. The Board has a clear understanding of those shareholder views and expectations and will continue its programme of engagement with shareholders on this and other matters.

Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism. These will shortly be available for inspection at https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling , and at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Brian Holland
Company Secretary


GlobeNewswire

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