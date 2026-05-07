Questex’s StreamTV Show 2026 Unveils Its Most Powerful Market Floor Yet - Fueled by Industry Giants with Expansive, Immersive Market Floor Experiences

DENVER, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Show , the streaming industry’s fastest-growing event, today announces leading technology and advertising powerhouses will anchor the 2026 Market Floor with immersive, large-scale brand experiences designed to drive real business outcomes. Taking place June 16-19 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, StreamTV Show 2026 is set to deliver the most expansive and engaging environment yet - reflecting the scale, innovation, and convergence shaping the streaming ecosystem.

With commanding 20x20 and larger activations, companies including Google, LG, and Vizio are transforming the Market Floor into a destination for discovery, dealmaking, and high-impact engagement. And this year Cineverse (encompassing Matchpoint, Giant and IndiCue) will be the largest activation with a show-stopping 40x40 booth highlighting their newly acquired companies and all their products and services.

“These aren’t just booths - they’re environments,” said Kevin Gray, Founder, StreamTV Show and VP, Questex. “Our partners are investing in experiences that bring their platforms, data, and capabilities to life. It’s about creating meaningful interactions that move the business forward.”

A Market Floor Built for How Streaming Business Gets Done

Across the Market Floor, attendees will experience:

Immersive product demonstrations showcasing next-generation streaming, CTV advertising, and platform innovation

showcasing next-generation streaming, CTV advertising, and platform innovation Private meeting spaces designed for high-value dealmaking and strategic conversations

designed for high-value dealmaking and strategic conversations Live activations and content experiences that bring technologies to life in real-time

that bring technologies to life in real-time Integrated storytelling environments reflecting how platforms, data, and content ecosystems intersect





From advanced advertising solutions and audience targeting platforms to smart TV ecosystems and content distribution infrastructure, these large-scale environments underscore the critical role of technology partners in shaping the future of streaming.

Cineverse & Matchpoint: Powering the Connected Streaming Ecosystem

A major highlight of the Market Floor, Cineverse and Matchpoint will showcase a fully integrated, end-to-end streaming ecosystem - now expanded with Giant Worldwide, IndiCue, and the launch of HEX. At the Matchpoint™ activation, attendees can experience a live demonstration of the entire streaming lifecycle in action.

“We’ve been looking for the right opportunity to unveil to the industry how our Matchpoint platform is the only solution that powers the entire streaming workflow as one unified, incredibly powerful solution—and that’s exactly what StreamTV Show enables us to do,” said Erick Opeka, President & Chief Strategy Officer for Cineverse. “We’re excited to show the full scope of our complete Matchpoint ecosystem to the key industry executives who are gathered here in Denver. We look forward to connecting directly with partners across the entire media ecosystem who are looking to move faster, operate smarter, and accelerate revenue growth.”

To kick off the week, Cineverse and Matchpoint will also host “Cocktails with Cineverse” on June 16, featuring cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and high-value networking—bringing the full “Universe of Cineverse” to life across content, infrastructure, AI-driven discovery, and ad-tech monetization.

Unmatched Sponsor Momentum Heading into 2026

Momentum for StreamTV Show 2026 continues to accelerate, with sponsorship demand outpacing previous years and the Market Floor nearing capacity.

A rapidly expanding lineup of sponsors and partners—including Wurl, Frequency, Matchpoint, Xumo, Google Ad Manager, Merzigo, V, Fremantle, Gracenote, Transmit, Amagi, Big Blue Marble, NBCUniversal, TiVo, Amazon MGM Studios, TV One, Starz, Madhive, Magnite and many more—underscores the industry’s commitment to being present where critical conversations and partnerships take shape. View full list here .

“StreamTV Show has become a must-attend for companies serious about growth in streaming,” added Gray. “The size of space and level of investment we’re seeing from sponsors reflects the value of being in the room—where strategy, partnerships, and innovation come together.”

Where the Streaming Industry Comes Together

StreamTV Show 2026 will bring together leaders across streaming, advertising, content, and technology for four days of insights, networking, and business-driving opportunities.

Stay in the loop: Connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X , Instagram and YouTube .

Attendee Registration: Advance pricing is in effect. Register here .

Press registration: Available here .

Interested in sponsoring or exhibiting? Contact our sales team .

About The StreamTV Show

StreamTV Show isn’t just a market and expo – it’s a community! From insightful sessions to lively networking events, this is where deals get made, partnerships are forged, and the future of streaming is shaped.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV is widely known as the streaming industry’s largest annual event. For more information, visit http://www.streamtvshow.com . The StreamTV Show is supported by the event’s official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry’s daily monitor. For more information, visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com .

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

StreamTV Show

csoucy@questex.com