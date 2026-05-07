New York, USA, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ambulance Service Market is Set to Cross USD 100 Billion by 2034 | DelveInsight

The ambulance services market is largely fueled by the increasing number of road accidents and trauma-related incidents, as well as the rising burden of chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular diseases and respiratory disorders that demand immediate medical care. Demand is also growing due to the expanding elderly population, as older adults are more vulnerable to health emergencies and often need regular hospital transportation. Moreover, the development of healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare expenditures are enhancing the availability and accessibility of emergency medical services.

DelveInsight’s Ambulance Service Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading ambulance service companies’ market shares, challenges, ambulance service market drivers, barriers, trends, and key ambulance service companies in the market.

Ambulance Service Market Summary

2025 Ambulance Service Market Size: USD 50.4 Billion

USD 50.4 Billion 2034 Projected Ambulance Service Market Size: USD 112.2 Billion

USD 112.2 Billion Ambulance Service Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 9%

9% Largest Ambulance Service Market: North America

North America Largest Transport Vehicle Type Segment: Ground Ambulances Category

Ground Ambulances Category Key Companies in the Ambulance Service Market: Global Medical Response (GMR), American Medical Response (AMR), Falck A/S, Acadian Ambulance Service, Air Methods Corporation, Air Medical Group Holdings, PHI Air Medical, REVA Air Ambulance, Scandinavian AirAmbulance, Medivic Aviation, Ziqitza Health Care Ltd., GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (GVK EMRI), BVG India Ltd., Express Ambulance Services, Lifeline Ambulance Services, London Ambulance Service NHS Trust, St John Ambulance (Australia), SA Ambulance Service, National Ambulance LLC, Dutch Health B.V., and others

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Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Ambulance Service Market

Rising Incidence of Medical Emergencies: Increasing cases of road accidents, cardiac arrests, strokes, trauma injuries, and other critical conditions are driving demand for rapid emergency transportation services.

Increasing cases of road accidents, cardiac arrests, strokes, trauma injuries, and other critical conditions are driving demand for rapid emergency transportation services. Growing Geriatric Population: The expanding elderly population is more prone to chronic illnesses and mobility limitations, leading to higher reliance on ambulance and patient transport services.

The expanding elderly population is more prone to chronic illnesses and mobility limitations, leading to higher reliance on ambulance and patient transport services. Increase in Chronic Diseases: Higher prevalence of conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory disorders, and cancer has boosted the need for frequent hospital visits and emergency care.

Higher prevalence of conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory disorders, and cancer has boosted the need for frequent hospital visits and emergency care. Advancements in Emergency Medical Services (EMS): Modern ambulances equipped with advanced life-support systems, telemedicine tools, GPS tracking, and trained paramedics are improving service quality and adoption.

Modern ambulances equipped with advanced life-support systems, telemedicine tools, GPS tracking, and trained paramedics are improving service quality and adoption. Urbanization and Traffic Congestion: Rapid urban growth and congested roads have increased the need for organized ambulance networks, including bike ambulances and air ambulances, for faster response times.

Rapid urban growth and congested roads have increased the need for organized ambulance networks, including bike ambulances and air ambulances, for faster response times. Government Initiatives and Healthcare Investments: Public healthcare programs, funding for EMS infrastructure, and partnerships with private operators are supporting market expansion.

Public healthcare programs, funding for EMS infrastructure, and partnerships with private operators are supporting market expansion. Rising Awareness of Emergency Care: Greater public awareness about the importance of timely medical intervention has increased the use of ambulance services instead of private transport during emergencies.

Greater public awareness about the importance of timely medical intervention has increased the use of ambulance services instead of private transport during emergencies. Growth of Private Healthcare Providers: Expansion of private hospitals, clinics, and specialized care centers has created higher demand for dedicated ambulance fleets and inter-facility patient transfers.

Expansion of private hospitals, clinics, and specialized care centers has created higher demand for dedicated ambulance fleets and inter-facility patient transfers. Technological Integration: Mobile apps for ambulance booking, real-time dispatch systems, route optimization, and digital payment options are making services more accessible and efficient.

Mobile apps for ambulance booking, real-time dispatch systems, route optimization, and digital payment options are making services more accessible and efficient. Expansion of Air and Water Ambulance Services: Growing demand for medical transport in remote, rural, offshore, and disaster-prone regions is contributing to market growth.

Get a sneak peek at the ambulance service market dynamics @ Ambulance Service Market Trends

Regional Ambulance Service Market Insights

North America

Among all regions, North America held the largest share of the ambulance service market at 47.86% in 2025.

This growth is driven by the region’s advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial healthcare spending, well-developed emergency medical service (EMS) networks, and the rising incidence of chronic illnesses and trauma-related cases.

The widespread use of technologically advanced ambulances, favorable government initiatives, and ongoing product development activities are also contributing to the increased adoption of ambulance services across the region.

Europe

Across Europe, the ambulance services market is experiencing substantial growth, fueled by increasing emergency incidents, well-established public healthcare systems, and ongoing progress in technology and infrastructure.

The rising number of trauma cases, traffic accidents, and chronic illnesses, including cardiovascular disorders, is driving greater demand for fast and efficient emergency medical response in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, leading to higher ambulance usage.

Meanwhile, strong government-backed healthcare systems and public funding are supporting the expansion of ambulance fleets, advanced life-support capabilities, and coordinated emergency response networks, improving both reach and efficiency.

In addition, innovations such as real-time patient data sharing, smart ambulance technologies, and telemedicine integration are enhancing pre-hospital treatment quality and streamlining operations.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is becoming a key growth engine for the ambulance services market, supported by rapid urbanization, growing population density, and a rising number of road accidents and medical emergencies.

These factors are creating substantial demand for reliable emergency medical services (EMS).

Governments in countries such as India, China, and across Southeast Asia are making major investments in expanding ambulance fleets, enhancing emergency response systems, and improving service accessibility through national initiatives and public-private partnerships.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the ambulance service market, get a snapshot of the Ambulance Service Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Ambulance Service Market

In February 2026, Indian state authorities announced the addition of 129 new ambulances to expand coverage, particularly in underserved areas.

Indian state authorities announced the addition of 129 new ambulances to expand coverage, particularly in underserved areas. In September 2025, the Delhi government launched 53 new BLS ambulances to strengthen the emergency response infrastructure.

the Delhi government launched 53 new BLS ambulances to strengthen the emergency response infrastructure. In July 2025, KIMS Hospitals introduced Thane’s first AI-integrated 5G smart ambulance capable of real-time patient monitoring and AI-based interpretation of vitals, improving pre-hospital emergency care during the “golden hour.”

introduced Thane’s first AI-integrated 5G smart ambulance capable of real-time patient monitoring and AI-based interpretation of vitals, improving pre-hospital emergency care during the “golden hour.” In June 2025, Artemis Hospitals & Medulance introduced a 5G-enabled ambulance with AI-powered diagnostics and telemedicine capabilities, transforming ambulances into mobile emergency rooms for critical cases like cardiac emergencies and trauma.

introduced a 5G-enabled ambulance with AI-powered diagnostics and telemedicine capabilities, transforming ambulances into mobile emergency rooms for critical cases like cardiac emergencies and trauma. In May 2025, a major public-private partnership in Maharashtra planned the deployment of 1,756 ground ambulances across all districts to strengthen emergency response infrastructure.

a major public-private partnership in Maharashtra planned the deployment of 1,756 ground ambulances across all districts to strengthen emergency response infrastructure. In February 2025, Blinkit introduced a rapid-response BLS ambulance service promising arrival within minutes to improve urban emergency accessibility.

What is Ambulance Service?

Ambulance service is a vital emergency healthcare system that provides rapid medical transportation and immediate care to individuals suffering from illness, injury, accidents, or other life-threatening conditions. These services are equipped with specially designed vehicles containing essential medical equipment such as oxygen supplies, stretchers, defibrillators, and first-aid tools, while trained paramedics or emergency medical technicians offer on-site treatment and stabilize patients during transit. Ambulance services operate through emergency response networks, hospitals, and private providers, ensuring patients reach healthcare facilities quickly and safely. They play a crucial role in saving lives, reducing complications, and supporting public health systems by delivering timely medical assistance when every second counts.

Ambulance Service Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Ambulance Service Market CAGR ~9% Ambulance Service Market Size by 2034 USD 112.2 Billion Key Ambulance Service Companies Global Medical Response (GMR), American Medical Response (AMR), Falck A/S, Acadian Ambulance Service, Air Methods Corporation, Air Medical Group Holdings, PHI Air Medical, REVA Air Ambulance, Scandinavian AirAmbulance, Medivic Aviation, Ziqitza Health Care Ltd., GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (GVK EMRI), BVG India Ltd., Express Ambulance Services, Lifeline Ambulance Services, London Ambulance Service NHS Trust, St John Ambulance (Australia), SA Ambulance Service, National Ambulance LLC, Dutch Health B.V., and others

Ambulance Service Market Assessment

Ambulance Service Market Segmentation Ambulance Service Market Segmentation By Service Type: Emergency Ambulance Services and Non-Emergency Ambulance Services Ambulance Service Market Segmentation By Transport Vehicle Type: Ground Ambulances, Air Ambulances, and Water Ambulances Ambulance Service Market Segmentation By Equipment Level : Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulances and Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulances Ambulance Service Market Segmentation By Ownership: Public/Government Ambulance Services, Private Ambulance Services, and Non-Profit Organizations Ambulance Service Market Segmentation By Application: Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Patient Transport Services, and Event Medical Services Ambulance Service Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and Others Ambulance Service Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the ambulance service market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Ambulance Service Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Ambulance Service Market Report Introduction 2 Ambulance Service Market Executive Summary 3 Ambulance Service Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Ambulance Service Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Ambulance Service Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Ambulance Service Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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