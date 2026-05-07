Everlert (EVLI) Completes Nevada Name Change to American Gold & Copper Inc.; Preparing Corresponding FINRA Symbol Change Filing in Anticipation of Closing of Previously Announced Reverse Merger

Name Change Aligns Public Company Identity with Anticipated Post-Closing Mining Focus Following Reverse Merger with South American Copper, Ltd.

LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everlert, Inc. (OTC: EVLI) ("Everlert" or the "Company") has completed the filing of an amendment to its articles of incorporation with the Nevada Secretary of State changing the Company’s legal name to American Gold & Copper Inc. The name change has been processed and accepted by the Nevada Secretary of State and reflects the Company’s anticipated post-closing business focus following completion of its previously announced reverse merger transaction with South American Copper, Ltd.

In connection with the name change, the Company is preparing the corresponding corporate action filing for submission to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) to update the Company’s name and trading symbol on the OTC Markets. The Company intends to request the trading symbols AGCI, AGCX, and AMGC, in order of preference, and expects FINRA to assign one of the requested symbols upon completion of its review once the filing is submitted. The Company’s common stock will continue to trade under its current symbol “EVLI” unless and until the FINRA corporate action becomes effective.

As previously disclosed on April 29, 2026, the Company executed a non-binding Letter of Intent with South American Copper, Ltd., pursuant to which Everlert would acquire 100% of South American Copper’s mining business and continue as the surviving public reporting company. South American Copper, through its Bolivian operating subsidiary Minerasac S.R.L., controls a large-scale gold, copper, and silver mineral project in the Ascensión de Guarayos region of eastern Bolivia, together with related surface rights, infrastructure, operating permits, and development-stage production assets. Materials provided by South American Copper also describe substantial historical drilling, geological, assay, and technical work completed across the project area. The Company expects to close the reverse merger transaction within the coming week, subject to execution of definitive agreements and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In anticipation of the proposed closing, the Company has commenced discussions regarding engagement terms with prospective independent auditors, independent valuation firms, and director candidates. Finalization of these engagements is expected to support the post-closing Company’s audit, financial reporting, valuation, governance, and public-company compliance requirements as it transitions to its new identity as American Gold & Copper Inc.

“These steps mark meaningful progress as we move toward closing the reverse merger and transitioning the Company to American Gold & Copper Inc.,” said Richard Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer. “With the Nevada name change complete, the FINRA filing in preparation, and definitive merger documents expected to be executed in short order, we are continuing to assemble the corporate, governance, and professional infrastructure necessary to support the post-closing business and our future shareholders.”

About South American Copper, Ltd.

South American Copper, Ltd. is a British Virgin Islands company and parent of Minerasac S.A. S.R.L., a Bolivian mining company focused on precious and base metals development in eastern Bolivia. Its project portfolio includes large-scale concession holdings, established infrastructure, operating permits, and multiple development-stage mineral targets.

Additional information, including South American Copper’s January 2026 Corporate Business Summary provided by the company, is available at: South American Copper Business Summary

About Everlert, Inc.

Everlert, Inc. is a diversified holding and strategic advisory company focused on identifying, acquiring, and enhancing growth-oriented businesses with long-term value potential. The Company provides management consulting, capital structuring, and corporate development services to emerging and transitioning businesses. Everlert leverages strategic partnerships, operational expertise, and disciplined corporate development processes to support efficiency, regulatory compliance, and long-term value creation while evaluating a range of complementary acquisition opportunities. The Company has previously disclosed in its annual filing that a previously announced proposed transaction involving Zanieri was terminated earlier this year after conditions to closing, including payment of the agreed control-share purchase price, were not satisfied, and no change of control or merger was consummated.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the proposed reverse merger transaction between Everlert and South American Copper; the anticipated benefits of the transaction; projected development opportunities associated with the mining assets; the timing of definitive agreements and potential closing; the completion of audits and regulatory filings; and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “will,” and similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to the parties’ ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements, completion of due diligence, regulatory approvals, commodity price volatility, political and operating risks associated with Bolivia, risks inherent in mineral exploration and production, and the possibility the proposed transaction is not consummated.

Certain technical, resource, operational and valuation information referenced in this release has been derived from materials prepared and provided by South American Copper and has not been independently verified by Everlert. Resource estimates referenced are not NI 43-101 compliant and should not be relied upon as current compliant mineral resources or reserves.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Everlert undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Hawkins

President and CEO

Everlert, Inc.

Email: everlertinfo@gmail.com

Web: https://southamericancopper.com/about/