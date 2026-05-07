OTTAWA, Ontario, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross has announced the Strengthening Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Preparedness in Emergencies program. Thanks to funding by the Public Health Agency of Canada, the program will help enhance Canada’s capacity to address the mental health and psychosocial impacts of emergencies before, during, and after these devastating events.

Through the Strengthening Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Preparedness in Emergencies program, selected community-based organizations and service providers across Canada will receive access to free Self-Care and Caring for Others courses to help build their capacities to support mental health needs during emergencies. These self-directed, online Psychological First Aid courses offered by Canadian Red Cross are available in both English and French.

Program Access

The Canadian Red Cross is working with partners to identify local organizations supporting populations disproportionately impacted by emergencies or facing barriers to accessing mental health and psychosocial supports, and organizations with limited emergency management experience. A total of 5,000 people from the selected community-based organizations and service providers will be able to access the courses free of charge.





Individuals in Canada interested in completing the Self-Care and Caring for Others courses will also be able to access these courses for free through the Canadian Red Cross. These courses are limited to the first 1,000 people at no cost.





The Strengthening Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Preparedness in Emergencies program will run until October 31, 2026.

For additional details, please click here.

QUOTE:

“Canada is experiencing more frequent and severe emergencies, which has led to increased need for mental health and psychosocial support in impacted communities. Through our work supporting disaster responses across the country, we have seen that these needs can last long after an emergency ends. With thanks to the Public Health Agency of Canada, this program will help the Canadian Red Cross to support communities and individuals disproportionately affected by emergencies by providing practical, inclusive, and accessible mental health and psychosocial training, tools, and resources.”

– Conrad Sauvé, President and CEO, Canadian Red Cross

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Additional Resources

@RedCrossCanada | facebook.com/CanadianRedCross | redcross.ca/blog

Red Cross donor inquiries: WeCare@redcross.ca or 1-800-418-1111

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 191 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

MEDIA CONTACTS

English Media: 1-877-599-9602 and media@redcross.ca

French Media: 1-888-418-9111 and communication@croixrouge.ca