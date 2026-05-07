Snyk Embeds Anthropic's Claude to Advance AI-Powered Security for Software Development

BOSTON, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk , the AI security company, today announced it is leveraging Anthropic's Claude models to advance software security in an era of AI-powered development.

Starting today, Snyk has integrated Claude into the Snyk AI Security Platform — powering automated vulnerability discovery, prioritization, and developer-ready fixes across code, dependencies, containers, and AI-generated artifacts.

The threat driving that integration is real and accelerating.

It's a challenge that JPMorganChase's Global Technology Leadership Team named in April 2026 as one of the most critical actions enterprises must take now — embedding security directly into the AI development and deployment lifecycle. The Snyk AI Security Platform delivers exactly that.

Frontier AI Discovery Requires AI-Native AppSec

The Snyk AI Security Platform is purpose-built for this operational challenge. Where frontier models surface findings at machine speed, Snyk converts them into prioritized, developer-ready fixes — automatically, inside the workflows where code is already being written. Claude's reasoning capabilities power both ends: sharper discovery and faster, higher-confidence remediation.

“As AI dramatically accelerates how fast developers can write code, traditional security simply cannot keep up," said Manoj Nair, Chief Innovation Officer at Snyk. “By leveraging Claude’s advanced reasoning within the Snyk AI Security Platform, we are equipping enterprises with an intelligent, autonomous defense system that scales right alongside their AI-driven innovation.”

Security for AI-Native and Agentic Development

Evo by Snyk leverages Claude’s capabilities within enterprise AI governance workflows — continuously discovering every AI asset across the organization, including models, agents, MCP servers, datasets, and third-party tools. It red-teams running agents for prompt injection and data exfiltration, scans the agent supply chain for malicious or hidden capabilities, and enforces runtime policy on tool calls before damage occurs.

Snyk's 2026 State of Agentic AI Adoption Report — drawn from more than 500 enterprise Evo environments — found that for every AI model an enterprise deploys, it introduces nearly three times as many additional software components. 82% of AI tools in enterprise use today come from third-party packages, yet traditional governance frameworks are rarely built to track them. 65-70% of production code is AI-generated; nearly half contains vulnerabilities, and the agents shipping that code operate almost entirely outside traditional AppSec tooling. Cloud security platforms show where AI runs. Evo shows where AI is introduced — and stops the risk at the source.

“In AI security, detection was never the bottleneck,” said Jason Clinton, Deputy CISO at Anthropic. “By pairing Claude's capabilities with Snyk, enterprises can turn high-fidelity findings into action inside the workflows where software is built.”

“Over the last twelve months, we recognized that our application security program would struggle to keep pace with agentic development as both the models and our engineers improved,” said Brendan Putek, Director of DevOps and Security Operations at Relay Network. “To get ahead of the curve, we became design partners with Snyk, leveraging the same agentic tooling to shift security from a retroactive gate to an integrated part of code creation. Adding Anthropic's frontier discovery capabilities to the prioritization, governance, and fix experience Snyk provides will let us deliver an even stronger security posture for our clients, without burning out the engineering team to do it.”

Availability

The integration of Anthropic's Claude models into the Snyk AI Security Platform is available to joint customers today, with expanded access rolling out through 2026. To learn more, visit snyk.io or contact your Snyk account team.

About Snyk

Snyk, the AI security company, empowers the AI-driven enterprise to develop and secure its future, ensuring organizations can trust AI to innovate without limits. The Snyk AI Security Platform serves as the industry’s AI Security Fabric, weaving protection directly into the flow of creation to secure GenAI code, AI-native applications, and agentic systems. By delivering visibility, control, and autonomous defense secure at inception, Snyk enables over 4,500 global customers to build fearlessly in the AI era.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company dedicated to building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Its Claude family of models enables advanced capabilities across a wide range of applications, including code understanding and security analysis. For more information, visit anthropic.com .