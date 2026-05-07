TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Voting Results from the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

KING CITY, Ontario, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWC Enterprises Limited (TSX:TWC) (“TWC”) announced the results of matters voted on at its Annual Shareholders Meeting held on May 6, 2026 (the “Meeting”), which included the election of Directors of the Corporation, all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 19, 2026. The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are presented below.
There were 43 Shareholders holding 21,001,883 Common Shares represented in person or by proxy at this meeting. This represents 86.96% of the 24,151,064 issued and outstanding Common Shares.
1. Election of Directors
The eight (8) nominees proposed by management were elected as Directors of the Corporation to hold office until the termination of the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Corporation. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Fraser R. Berrill
|20,608,702
|98.88
|233,870
|1.12
|Patrick S. Brigham
|20,609,002
|98.88
|233,570
|1.12
|Gagan Navani
|20,588,354
|98.78
|254,218
|1.22
|Samuel J. B. Pollock
|20,605,292
|98.86
|237,280
|1.14
|Angela Sahi
|20,532,015
|98.51
|310,557
|1.49
|K. Rai Sahi
|20,608,702
|98.88
|233,870
|1.12
|Donald W. Turple
|20,608,702
|98.88
|233,870
|1.12
|Jack D. Winberg
|20,609,002
|98.88
|233,570
|1.12
2. Appointment of Auditors
The firm of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed, and to authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|20,611,947
|98.88
|233,038
|1.12
Corporate Profile
TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 46 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including three managed properties) at 34 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.
For further information please contact:
Andrew Tamlin
Chief Financial Officer
15675 Dufferin Street
King City, Ontario L7B 1K5
Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488
atamlin@clublink.ca
Management’s discussion and analysis, financial statements and other disclosure information relating to the Company is available through SEDAR and at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company website at www.twcenterprises.ca