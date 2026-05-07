Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings Ltd. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings Ltd., (“Norwegian" or the "Company") (NYSE: NCLH) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/norwegian-cruise-lines-holdings-ltd. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On May 4, 2026, a press release was issued by Norwegian reporting financial results for its first quarter 2026, which lowered its full year adjusted EPS guidance. Norwegian’s stock price fell $6.79 per share on this news, or 29.32%, closing at $16.37 per share on May 4, 2026.



The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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