Amplify ETFs Named an Excellence Awardee for ETF Provider of the Year Category

CHICAGO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, announces it has been named an Excellence Awardee in the 2026 InvestmentNews Awards, earning recognition in the ETF Provider of the Year category.

"Ten years in, being recognized as an Excellence Awardee for the ETF Provider of the Year reflects something bigger than any single product — it underscores the platform we've built and the people who run it. We've stayed focused on delivering strategies that give advisors and investors a genuine edge, and this recognition is a validation of the growing impact and dedication of our team of professionals at Amplify,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs.

Presented annually by InvestmentNews in partnership with Prudential, the awards recognize organizations advancing the financial services industry while delivering value to advisors and investors.

The recognition follows a year of significant growth and innovation for Amplify ETFs. In 2025, the firm expanded assets under management from approximately $10 billion to more than $16 billion, driven by strong net inflows, new product development, and performance across its ETF lineup.

Amplify launched 10 funds targeting areas of growing demand with limited access, including four first-of-their-kind strategies. These additions expanded the firm’s income-focused and digital asset exposure offerings while further strengthening the YieldSmartTM suite — a lineup of covered call ETFs designed to deliver attractive monthly income alongside long-term capital appreciation potential.

Winners of the 2026 InvestmentNews Awards will be announced on June 24, 2026, at the InvestmentNews Awards gala in New York City.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $19 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. For more information, visit AmplifyETFs.com .

Sales Contact:

Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com



Media Contact:

Gregory for Amplify ETFs

amplifyetfs@gregoryagency.com





Click here for Criteria for ETF Provider of the Year:

This award recognizes the exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider or asset management firm that has demonstrated outstanding performance in delivering value to financial advisors and their clients. The winner will exemplify excellence in product innovation, advisor education, operational effectiveness, and leadership within the ETF market over the past 12 months.

Click here for Judging Process for ETF Provider of the Year

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

There is no guarantee distributions will be made. The Funds may not achieve their desired outcomes.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.