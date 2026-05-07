NNIT A/S: NNIT UPDATES 2026 OUTLOOK AND RELEASES PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL FIGURES FOR Q1 2026

May 7, 2026

NNIT UPDATES 2026 OUTLOOK AND RELEASES PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL FIGURES FOR Q1 2026

NNIT’s financial performance and order entry were below initial expectations in Q1 2026, reflecting continued geopolitical turmoil and sustained customer caution, particularly within the Life Science IT consulting industry.

NNIT updates the 2026 outlook and now expects constant currency revenue growth to be single-digit negative (previously 0 to 5%) and the group EBIT margin excl. special items to come to 4 to 7% (previously 6 to 9%) with a continued focus on increasing operational efficiency and reducing the full cost base. Special items are updated to be “below last year’s level of DKK 83m” (previously “significantly below last year’s level of DKK 83m”).

Background for updated outlook

During 2025, tier-1 customer behavior had a negative impact on revenue generation as projects were postponed and contract sizes smaller than usual. This resulted in a softer development in backlog and pipeline during the first quarter of 2026 having a detrimental impact on revenue and profitability for the rest of the year.

Announced on

7 May 2026 Announced on

05 Feb 2026 NNIT A/S 2026 outlook (updated) 2026 outlook (previous) Constant currency revenue growth, % Single-digit negative 0-5% Group EBIT margin excl. special items, % 4-7% 6-9% Special items, DKKm Below last year’s level of DKK 83m Significantly below last year’s level of DKK 83m

Preliminary Q1 2026 financial figures

Group revenue for the first quarter amounted to DKK 422.5m (Q1 2025: DKK 464.1m), equal to reported revenue growth of -9.0% and constant currency revenue growth of -7.3%. Group EBIT excl. special items ended at DKK 1.1m (Q1 2025: DKK 18.0m), corresponding to a margin of 0.3% (Q1 2025: 3.9%). Special items were DKK 8.3m (Q1 2025: DKK 25.3m).

Financial figures, DKK million Q1 2026

(preliminary) Q1 2025



FY 2025



GROUP Revenue 422.5 464.1 1,787.6 Reported revenue growth, % -9.0% 0.2% -3.4% Constant currency revenue growth, % -7.3% -0.8% -2.8% Group EBIT excl. special items 1.1 18.0 94.2 Group EBIT margin excl. special items, % 0.3% 3.9% 5.3% Special items 8.3 25.3 83.3 REGION EUROPE Revenue 142.8 168.5 628.7 Reported revenue growth, YoY, % -15.3% -4.2% -10.1% Constant currency revenue growth, % -15.3% -4.3% -10.2% Regional EBIT 17.0 23.3 96.9 Regional EBIT margin, % 11.9% 13.8% 15.4% REGION US Revenue 66.6 87.0 312.7 Reported revenue growth, YoY, % -23.4% -6.3% -9.6% Constant currency revenue growth, % -15.8% -9.5% -7.5% Regional EBIT 1.9 26.4 70.7 Regional EBIT margin, % 2.9% 30.4% 22.7% REGION ASIA Revenue 32.3 37.0 152.8 Reported revenue growth, YoY, % -12.7% 15.9% 2.3% Constant currency revenue growth, % -7.8% 12.6% 5.7% Regional EBIT 0.9 2.8 15.8 Regional EBIT margin, % 2.8% 7.6% 10.5% PUBLIC DK Revenue 88.1 87.9 352.4 - hereof passthrough revenue 16.6 19.7 95.5 Revenue excl. passthrough 71.5 68.2 256.7 All metrics below exclude passthrough revenue Reported revenue growth, YoY, % 4.8% -5.0% -9.1% Constant currency revenue growth, % 4.8% -5.0% -9.1% Regional EBIT 5.1 2.1 15.9 Regional EBIT margin, % 7.3% 3.1% 6.1% SCALES Revenue 92.7 83.7 341.1 Reported revenue growth, YoY, % 10.8% 29.1% 27.5% Constant currency revenue growth, % 10.8% 29.1% 27.5% Regional EBIT 21.8 19.8 92.8 Regional EBIT margin, % 23.5% 23.7% 27.2%

NNIT will publish its Q1 2026 trading statement on May 12, 2026, according to plan. Conference call details:

May 12, 2026, at 4:30 PM CEST:

Webcast link

Dial in information:

DK: +45 78 76 84 90

SE: +46 31-311 50 03

UK: +44 20 3769 6819

US: +1 646 787 0157

Participant Access code: 472855

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Media Relations Carsten Ringius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 8888

carr@nnit.com Thomas Stensbøl

Press & Communications Manager

Tel: +45 3077 8800

tmts@nnit.com



ABOUT NNIT

NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark.

We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.

We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach – strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies, but always driven by business needs rather than technology.

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries, including SCALES. Together, these companies employ around 1,500 people in Europe, Asia and USA.

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