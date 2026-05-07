Alaris Announces Trustee Election Results from its Unitholder Meeting

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CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners (TSX:AD.UN) ("Alaris" or the "Trust") is pleased to announce the voting results on the election of trustees at its annual general and special meeting of unitholders held on May 7, 2026 (the "Meeting"). Each nominee trustee recommended by management and listed in the Trust's information circular and proxy statement dated March 18, 2026, was elected as a trustee for a term ending at the next annual meeting of unitholders. The voting results for each individual trustee are set forth below:

Trustee For Withhold Peter Grosskopf 11,676,159 (99.13%) 102,299 (0.87%) Stephen King 11,703,757 (99.37%) 74,701 (0.63%) Sophia Langlois 11,132,899 (94.52%) 645,559 (5.48%) Kim Lynch Proctor 11,509,924 (97.72%) 268,534 (2.28%) Felix-Etienne Lebel 11,507,950 (97.70%) 270,508 (2.30%) Sarah Hughes 11,518,011 (97.79%) 260,447 (2.21%)

Mr. Robert Bertram did not stand for re-election at the Meeting after serving as a trustee since 2015 and has accordingly retired from the Board. Alaris Board and management sincerely thank Mr. Bertram for his leadership, valuable contributions and dedicated service as a director throughout the years.

Mr. King, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alaris, stated: "It has been an honour to have Bob Bertram on our board for the last ten years. Bob is a legend in the Canadian investment industry and has passed on so many lessons and experiences from his career that has spanned nearly six decades. I’d like to personally thank Bob for his mentorship and wish him all the best in his well-earned time with his family."

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting, all of which were approved, will be filed on Alaris' SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca later today.

ABOUT ALARIS:

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, invests in a growing and diversified group of private businesses ("Partners") primarily through structured equity. Our strategy is designed to deliver stable and predictable returns to unitholders while driving long-term value creation. In addition to generating steady cash distributions, we aim to capture capital appreciation as our partners expand. This growth-focused approach is further enhanced by common equity positions, which align our interests with those of the founders and allow us to participate in the upside of their continued success.

For further information, please contact:

ir@alarisequity.com

P: (403) 260-1457

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6

www.alarisequitypartners.com